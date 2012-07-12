AUSTIN, July 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms the following Dysart USD No. 89 of Maricopa County, Arizona (the district) bonds:

--$174.4 million in outstanding school improvement bonds affirmed at 'AA-'.

The Rating Outlook is Negative.

SECURITY

The bonds are secured by the district's unlimited ad valorem tax pledge levied against all taxable property within the district.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE: The Outlook remains Negative, which reflects Fitch's ongoing concerns regarding declines in the district's tax base, soft economic conditions, and weakened financial profile. To date, the district has managed through these issues and there are some signs that these pressures may be abating. Continued improvement in these areas will be necessary to maintain the rating at the current level.

MULTIYEAR TAX BASE DECLINES: The secondary assessed valuation (SAV) decline in fiscal 2013 was reduced, but nonetheless added to a substantial, cumulative decline of 50% over four fiscal years (2010-2013), which has reversed previously rapid expansion. SAV has fallen to a pre-2008 level, which is not out of line with other local Arizona governments in the Phoenix metropolitan statistical area (MSA).

SOUND FINANCES DESPITE LIQUIDITY PRESSURES: The district's financial position has improved the last two audited fiscal years. Operating results for fiscal 2012 year-end are projected to generate a modest surplus on a cash basis, continuing recent positive results. Nonetheless, the district remains exposed to year-end delays in state aid that have necessitated continued short-term borrowing to meet the district's liquidity needs.

WEAK DEBT PROFILE: Overall debt levels are moderately high. Also, the pace of amortization is slow, which is atypical for an Arizona school district, but reflective of the district's significant growth pressures experienced in prior years. With recent tax base declines, the district has limited ability to raise funds for capital projects that may be needed to accommodate enrollment growth. However, the district maintains sufficient capacity for the near term.

ECONOMY REMAINS WEAK: The area economy continues to demonstrate weakness, evidenced by sluggish development and elevated unemployment levels that are comparable to state and national averages. Fitch anticipates a continued, slow pace of economic recovery that may not return to pre-recessionary levels over the near term. Income and wealth levels are generally above average.

MODERATE ENROLLMENT GROWTH: Healthy enrollment gains were realized in fiscal 2012 despite the weak economy and housing market. Moderate enrollment growth is projected over the near term in contrast to the very rapid enrollment gains experienced before the collapse of the local housing market.

WHAT WOULD TRIGGER A DOWNGRADE:

WEAKENED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Deterioration of the district's financial profile and/or liquidity would be viewed negatively.

FURTHER TAX BASE DECLINES: Ongoing tax base declines could add pressure to the district's operations and capital funding ability.

CREDIT PROFILE

SLOW ECONOMIC RECOVERY Located northwest of Phoenix in central Maricopa County, the district encompasses 140 square miles and serves an estimated population of 170,000 in the city of Surprise and the towns of El Mirage and Youngtown. Overall economic conditions remain weak as the Phoenix MSA slowly recovers from the housing market collapse that substantially affected the area. Unemployment levels in the city of Surprise have declined on a year-over-year basis, but remain somewhat elevated at 8.5% as of March 2012 and comparable to those of the state and nation. Nonetheless, Luke Air Force Base, one of the largest fighter pilot training bases in the world located within the district, remains a stabilizing presence in the local economy. Area income and wealth levels are generally above average.

MULTI-YEAR TAX BASE DECLINES The district's tax base is relatively diverse and has capacity for expansion given just slightly more than one-half of the district is built-out. Rising home values as well as ongoing residential and attendant retail/commercial expansion contributed to the very high and rapid run-up in assessed valuation in prior fiscal years. Subsequently, the district experienced its first SAV decline of recent years in fiscal 2010 as did other local governments in the Phoenix MSA, roughly lagging market values by two years. Annual SAV declines have been sizeable as well, peaking at 18% in fiscal 2012. For fiscal 2013, the year's SAV decline was a more moderate 9%, bringing SAV to pre-2008 levels. Initial estimates for fiscal 2014 SAV are optimistically flat, which Fitch believes may be achievable given relatively modest home value declines projected by the county appraisal district.

IMPROVING FINANCES AID STABILITY The district's financial profile has been pressured in recent fiscal years by statewide cuts and delays to education funding beginning in fiscal 2009, but has shown improvement in recent years. After posting healthy fund balance levels through fiscal 2008, reserves dropped precipitously to just 0.3% of spending in fiscal 2009. The district's fund balance has increased over the last two fiscal years, but Fitch anticipates continued revenue pressure on the district over the near-term given expectations of a slow economic recovery.

State aid comprises over half of the district's operating revenues. Fiscal 2011 year-end results reflect a large $18.5 million unrestricted general fund balance (13.4% of spending) that incorporates various positive fund balances outside of the general fund (totaling about $15 million) that were reclassified due to the implementation of GASB 54. As a result of this accounting change, the fiscal 2010 general fund audited results were restated. The revised year-end fiscal 2010 general fund balance was $18.7 million.

District officials report some improvement in the timeliness of state payments as the state's own financial position has strengthened since fiscal 2009; delayed year-end payments are typically received in full within the district's fiscal year encumbrance period. Current and total property tax collections have also improved moderately since prior lows in fiscals 2009 and 2010. Although the district has adjusted its property tax levy in order to recapture previously uncollected property tax revenue from prior years, the state equalization school funding formula does not offset current-year declines in property tax collections from locally-approved overrides. Recent renewal of the district's two operating overrides, combined at 15% and worth roughly $17.5 million (contributing not quite 13% of total operating revenue) as fully implemented in fiscal 2011, provides the district with continued financial flexibility over the near term.

State aid delays have subsequently led to liquidity pressures. Historically, the district has utilized internal fund balances for liquidity purposes and short-term borrowing as necessary through the Maricopa County treasurer's office. Ending general fund cash balances for fiscals 2009 and 2010 were negative, net of auditor adjustments. For fiscal 2011, general fund cash and investments totaled a low $614,000 (less than one month of spending) and the balance sheet recorded a reduced $6.8 million overdraft of cash liability at year-end. Management reports fiscal 2012 short-term borrowing trends have remained fairly comparable to fiscal 2011. Most recently, the school board approved the upcoming issuance of $25 million tax anticipation notes (TANs) for fiscal 2013 in order to provide cost savings and better manage its cash flow needs.

At the close of fiscal 2012, management expects year-end state aid payments of $27.5 million to be rolled over (comparable to fiscal 2011) with the majority to be paid late August 2012, just prior to the end of the fiscal 2012 encumbrance period. Carry forward from operations is estimated at the maximum 4% allowed by state law, equivalent to about $3.5 million or a modest 2.6% of spending, which is comparable to fiscal 2011 operating performance. The proposed $139.7 million fiscal 2013 operating expenditure budget was held relatively flat as compared to fiscal 2012, and it is expected to be adopted shortly. A modest increase to previously reduced levels of state funding for capital is also anticipated.

TAX BASE DECLINES STRESS DEBT PROFILE

Given continued, sizeable tax base declines since fiscal 2010, overall debt levels as a percentage of full market value have risen but remain moderate at 2.0% or about $1,225 on a per capita basis. Largely comprised of the district's outstanding debt, these debt levels have historically benefitted from rapid tax base growth and significant state support for new schools in prior fast-growth years. Since 2000, the district added 15 elementary schools and three high schools to serve its growing student population.

Although roughly $68 million remains unissued from a 2006 bond authorization, district officials have no material, near-term debt plans for school facilities due in part to lower enrollment growth trends. 'Soft' annual capital needs that include textbooks and technology will be met with available capital fund balances. Of concern to Fitch, however, is the district's lack of capacity within its class B bond statutory limit (no more than 10% of net SAV in indebtedness) to meet intermediate-term capital needs. While the state has historically provided facility funding for growing school districts, the availability of such funding remains somewhat uncertain, given the slow pace of economic recovery expected for the state. Over the near term, the district would require solid SAV gains in multiple fiscal years to regain issuance capacity as the district is currently under its class B statutory limit by about $68 million in fiscal 2013.

Principal amortization is below average at approximately 44% in 10 years, reflective of the rapid growth pressures experienced since fiscal 2000. The district's current debt service schedule rises to reach maximum annual debt service at $19.7 million in 2024, up from $14.6 million in fiscal 2012. While the escalating debt service in light of an expected slow recovery to the tax base is a concern, Fitch takes comfort that the escalation of debt service is gradual, providing the district with some flexibility to incrementally increase tax rates and thereby limit the impact to taxpayers.

The district's pension plan, as well as disability, death and healthcare benefits, is through the Arizona State Retirement System; the district has made 100% of its annual required contribution (ARC), equivalent to $9.1 million in fiscal 2011 or a moderate 6.5% of the year's operating expenditures.