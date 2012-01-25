(The following was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Outlook: India Edible Oils here

MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the 2012 outlook for the Indian edible oil sector is negative.

The agency expects margin pressures, higher working-capital needs and expansion plans to exert pressure on the cash flows and liquidity profiles of most edible oil companies, especially those involved in refining on a standalone basis.

Companies with a lower proportion of branded products, non-diversified product portfolio and an inability to defer capex will register deterioration in their credit profiles. Fitch expects the prices of most edible oils to remain firm. A limited increase in global crude palm oil (CPO) production will be offset by higher demand from India and China.

Concerns exist about the development of La Nina - an ocean atmosphere phenomenon, which may affect both palm production in Malaysia and Indonesia and soybean production is South America. Further, overall production of mustard and groundnut oilseeds is expected to decline due to lower acreage and yields, leading to lower crushing and output. Higher revenue growth, led by firm pricing on global cues of a lower stock to consumption ratio, will be offset against higher input costs, resulting in margin pressures.

A reduction in export duty on refined palm oil and an increase in duty of CPO by Indonesia are likely to result in lower capacity utilization for refiners and a surge in trade of refined palm oil in 2012. Margins for most established companies (particularly refiners) would be squeezed by competition from even small-sized refined palm oil importers.

However, companies with backward integration extending to the plantation level would have increased control over supplies and be in a better position to mitigate this risk to an extent. Fitch expects margin pressures in other edible oils (excluding palm) when palm oil is available at a significant price discount to the other edible oils. Fitch expects most edible oil companies to generate lower cash flow from operations over 2012 than those in 2011.

This, coupled with higher working-capital needs (on account of increased inventory) and inflexibility to defer capex, would result in further pressure on free cash flow of companies. The agency notes that non-integrated companies particularly refiners who have undertaken largely debt-funded capacity additions/expansion especially in palm oil refining will face greater liquidity pressures.

The outlook could be revised to stable if there are any positive regulatory changes in either oil-producing countries (such as Indonesia and Malaysia) or India (where countervailing duty is imposed) that would improve the economic viability of refining operations in India. Additionally, any substantial reduction in proposed capex plans that reduces financial leverage would aid in reverting the outlook to stable.

Fitch expects Liberty Oil Mills Limited ('Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable/'Fitch A3(ind)') to continue maintaining its Stable Outlook driven by higher cash balance and lower debt compared with its peers.

The full report '2012 Outlook: Indian Edible Oils' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.