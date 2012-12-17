On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
debt ratings on Edison Mission Energy 's unsecured
notes due 2013 and 2016 to 'D' from 'CCC-'.
We lowered the corporate credit rating on Midwest Generation
LLC to 'D' from 'CCC-'.
We lowered the rating on the senior secured pass-through
certificates related to Midwest Generation to 'D' from 'CCC+'.
We lowered Edison Mission Marketing & Trading Inc.'s
corporate credit rating to 'D' from 'CCC-'.
We left unchanged our recovery ratings on EME's and Midwest
Generation's debt. Rationale As expected, EME filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection today, given the inability to generate
sufficient cash from a largely merchant portfolio of power
plants to pay expenses, financial obligations, and the large
capital spending needs for Midwest Generation to meet
environmental emissions regulations. The plan is for EME to
transition to an entity independent from parent Edison
International within about two years with a supportable capital
structure and continue its operations as done currently. Debt
reduction will likely be material. The company generates cash
from about 10,400 megawatts of mostly merchant power plants with
limited geographic and fuel diversity, and high exposure to coal
fuels and related regulatory risk. With this bankruptcy filing,
we have not changed our recovery estimates for the different
classes of debt at EME or Midwest Generation. We perform our
enterprise valuation on a discrete asset value basis. We
estimate that lenders holding EME's unsecured noted will have
meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) of principal and that Midwest
Generation's pass-through certificate holders will have very
high recovery (90% to 100%). These valuations do not include
unrestricted cash balances, which might be about $600 million to
$700 million at year-end 2012 or the benefits that EME might
receive from the tax-allocation agreement with Edison
International. We plan to issue a full recovery report on EME
Ratings List Edison Mission Energy Corp Credit Rating D/--/--
Senior Unsecured Due 2017, 2019, 2027 D Recovery Rating 3
Ratings Lowered; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Edison
Mission Energy Senior Unsecured Due 2013, 2016 D CCC- Recovery
Rating 3 Edison Mission Marketing & Trading Inc. Corp Credit
Rating D/--/-- CCC-/Negative/-- Midwest Generation LLC Corp
Credit Rating D/--/-- CCC-/Negative/-- Senior Secured D CCC+
Recovery Rating 1
