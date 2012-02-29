-- U.S. independent power producer Edison Mission Energy
(EME) faces greater refinancing risk in 2013. Medium-term cash
flow prospects from coal-fueled assets are lower due to low
natural gas prices and large environmental capital expenditures.
-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on EME and
its subsidiaries Midwest Generation and Edison Mission Marketing
& Trading to 'CCC+' from 'B-',
-- We are also lowering the debt rating on Homer City
Funding 'B' from 'B+' and placing it on CreditWatch negative due
to the potential transaction stress, poor financial performance,
and large environmental capital spending.
-- The negative outlook reflects higher refinancing risk
due to a tightening liquidity situation and declining financial
performance.
Rating Action
On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered
its corporate credit rating on Edison Mission Energy (EME) and
its subsidiaries Midwest Generation LLC (Midwest Gen) and Edison
Mission Marketing & Trading, Inc. (EMMT), to 'CCC+' from 'B-'
based on greater refinance risk in 2013 due to lower cash flow
over the medium term and reduced liquidity. The outlook is
negative. We lowered our issue rating on Homer City Funding
LLC's senior secured notes to 'B' from 'B+' based on our
expectations of transaction stress because Homer City is
unlikely to make the equity rent payment in April 2012 and
exhibits low future debt service coverage ratios based on our
base case forecast.
We have placed the rating on CreditWatch negative pending
further analysis. Rationale We think the risk that EME will be
unable to refinance its $500 million notes in June 2013 on
reasonable terms is greater because of reduced future cash flows
driven by low natural gas prices and lower company liquidity.
The company's decision to terminate the $564 million
revolver at EME matures in summer 2012 worsens its liquidity
position, which we already viewed as less than adequate. Other
factors negatively affecting liquidity build-up are much higher
coal costs at Midwest Gen under new supply contracts and the
$185 million refund payment in 2012 from EME to parent Edison
International (EIX) under their tax-sharing agreement.
Offsetting some of this liquidity reduction is the decline
in capital expenditures from previous estimates to meet
environmental requirements at Midwest Gen. EME forecasts
compliance with emission regulations will require capital
expenditures of up to about $628 million for the large units
(Powerton, Joliet 7 and 8, and Will County) and an additional
$235 million for Joliet 6 and Waukegan. Also, EME has levered up
some wind power assets that it had funded fully with equity,
improving the current EME corporate cash and cash equivalent
position to $951 million.
Importantly, EME forecasts that it will be able to monetize
its tax benefits under the EIX tax-sharing agreement from 2013
to 2016. As of Dec. 31, 2011, EME had recorded deferred tax
assets of $520 million related to loss carry--forwards and
unused credits--which, if realized, would provide a huge
liquidity boost.
Finally, the company benefits from a portion of earnings
from other assets and activities that are more predictable.
Homer City remains a challenge, due to lower cash flow prospects
with current low natural gas prices and a large capital
expenditures requirement for environmental compliance.
We do not assume EME will receive any significant cash flow
from Homer City over the next few years given the project's low
cash flow expectations. We think it likely that Homer City will
be unable to meet all of its debt obligations in the next few
years given low cash flow prospects and high rent service.
Favorably, total rent service declines substantially in 2015
from current levels. A failure to pay the April 2012 equity rent
will not enable Homer City debt holders to accelerate repayment,
but could result in a transaction stress that we are
investigating further.
The failure of Homer City to pay the equity rent could lead
to a termination of the letter of credit (LOC) backing up the
senior rent payment reserve. If that LOC is terminated, we think
Homer City would be unable to fund this reserve from cash or a
replacement LOC, and that may lead to a lease termination in the
worst scenario. EME and GE Capital are discussing options. In
addition, the project needs sulfur dioxide and particulate
emissions control investments, currently projected to cost about
$700 to 750 million. EME is not able or willing to fund any
equity component of such an investment and is discussing the
funding of capital improvements at Homer City with GE Capital.
Recovery analysis The issue-level is 'CCC+'.
The recovery rating on EME's debt is '3', indicating
meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery if a default occurs. See the
full recovery report published Dec. 27, 2011. Outlook The
negative outlook on EME, Midwest Gen, and EMMT reflects higher
refinancing risk due to tightening liquidity situation and
declining financial performance. Developments that could lead to
a rating decline include further deterioration in financial
performance or increased uncertainty about EME's ability to roll
over its $500 million notes maturing in June 2013. CreditWatch
The negative CreditWatch listing on Homer City's debt reflects
weaker financial performance, heightened risk from the expected
failure to make the equity rent payment in April 2012, and
uncertainty of obtaining funding for the required emissions
reductions.