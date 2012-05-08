(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) May 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the Series 352 notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. to 'BBB+' from 'A'. The lowering of the rating is a direct result of our lowering the rating of the collateral to 'BBB+' from 'A' on April 30, 2012.

The Eirles Two Ltd. Series 352 notes are repackaged notes supported by the collateral and the swap counterparty and repurchase counterparty. The collateral is US$30 million notes issued by BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal, guaranteed by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S. A. (BBVA).

The rating on the notes reflects our view of the collateral as well as Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) (DB) as the swap counterparty, custodian and repurchase counterparty, along with its undertaking to pay the expenses of the series. As such, the rating of the notes will be equal to the lower of the rating of the long-term rating on DB and the rating on the collateral.