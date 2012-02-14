(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 14, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the Series 352
notes issued by Eirles Two Ltd. to 'A (sf)' from 'A+/CW Neg
(sf).' The rating also was removed from CreditWatch with
negative implications, where it was placed on Dec. 9, 2011.
The lowering of the rating and removal from CreditWatch
negative follows the lowering of the rating and removal from
CreditWatch Negative on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
(BBVA) on Feb. 13, 2012 (see research update titled " Spain's
BBVA Downgraded To 'A/A-1' Following Sovereign Action And
Revised BICRA; Outlook Negative," published on Feb. 13, 2011).
The Eirles Two Ltd. Series 352 notes are repackaged notes
supported by the collateral and the swap counterparty and
repurchase counterparty. The collateral is USD$30 million notes
issued by BBVA Senior Finance, S.A. Unipersonal, guaranteed by
BBVA.
The rating on the notes reflects our view of the collateral
as well as Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) (DB) as the swap
counterparty, custodian and repurchase counterparty; along with
its undertaking to pay the expenses of the series. As such, the
rating on the notes will be equal to the lower of the long-term
rating on DB and the rating on the collateral.
Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RATING LOWERED
Issuer Rating To Rating From
Eirles Two Ltd. Series 352 A (sf) A+/CW Neg (sf)
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Research Update: Spain's BBVA Downgraded To 'A/A-1'
Following Sovereign Action And Revised BICRA; Outlook Negative,
Feb. 13, 2012
-- Standard & Poor's Ratings Definitions, Feb. 2, 2012
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology and
Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008