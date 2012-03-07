(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 7, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its 'CCC- (sf)' rating on class B of Eirles Two Ltd.'s series 310 collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction (see list below). The rating withdrawal follows the arranger's notification to us that the issuer fully repurchased and cancelled the notes.

RATING WITHDRAWN

Eirles Two Ltd.

Series 310 portfolio credit linked secured notes

Class To From Issue amount Coupon type

B NR CCC- (sf) JPY1 bil. Fixed rate

The transaction's closing date was Dec. 14, 2006.