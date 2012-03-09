(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) March 9, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that it has withdrawn its 'CCC-
(sf)' rating on class A of Eirles Two Ltd.'s series 310
collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transaction (see list
below). The rating withdrawal follows the arranger's
notification to us that the issuer fully repurchased and
cancelled the notes.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
"Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity
Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors,"
Nov. 4, 2011
"Revised Methodologies And Assumptions For Global Synthetic
CDO Surveillance," Sept. 30, 2010
"Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For
Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," Sept. 17, 2009
"Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions," June
3, 2009
RATING WITHDRAWN
Eirles Two Ltd.
Series 310 portfolio credit linked secured notes
Class To From Issue amount Coupon type
A NR CCC- (sf) JPY5 bil. Fixed rate
The transaction's closing date was Dec. 14, 2006.
A Japanese-language version of this media release is
available on Standard & Poor's Research Online at
www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on Bloomberg
Professional at SPCJ.