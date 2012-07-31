BRIEF-XL Catlin says extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 pct
* XL Catlin - has extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 percent to USD 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
August 1 Moody's Investors Service has today confirmed Eksportfinans ASA's Ba1 issuer and senior debt ratings as well as its B1(hyb) hybrid ratings.
* XL Catlin - has extended its global property insurance capacity by 25 percent to USD 500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business