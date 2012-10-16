(The following was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 16, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term debt rating to
Electric Power Development Co. Ltd.'s (J-Power; A/Negative/--)
JPY20 billion series 35 10-year domestic senior unsecured
straight bonds, due Oct. 20, 2022. The coupon rate is 1.126%.
J-Power is Japan's largest wholesale power provider,
supplying electricity to Japan's 10 major electric power
companies (EPCOs). J-Power provides electricity generated at its
hydroelectric and thermal power plants, through a nationwide
network of transmission trunk lines that link most regions of
Japan. The company plays an extremely important role in
maintaining a stable electricity supply network throughout the
country.
Our ratings on J-Power reflect its crucial position in
Japan's electric power supply system. The company maintains
stable earnings and cash flow, underpinned by a guaranteed
contract to sell electricity to Japan's 10 EPCOs as well as high
price competitiveness in wholesale electricity. We see low risk
related to J-Power's overseas electricity business and its
stable financing as strengths for the ratings. On the other
hand, we believe J-Power's business depends on Japan's electric
power companies (EPCOs) because it is a leading wholesale
supplier of electricity to these companies on long-term,
guaranteed contracts and it has a crucial role in maintaining a
nationwide network of key transmission facilities. Accordingly,
because measures of these EPCOs' financial performance have
deteriorated, we take the view that the EPCOs' worsening credit
quality will continue to affect J-Power's credit quality. We
also take the view that J-Power's growing debt constrains its
current ratings.
Our ratings on J-Power reflect our opinion that there is a
"moderate" likelihood of the government providing the company
with timely and sufficient extraordinary support were it to
experience financial distress.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And
Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical
Methodology, April 15, 2008