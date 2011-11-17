(The following was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 17, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its ratings on Brazil's national electric company, Eletrobras-Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., and its national oil company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, following a similar action on the sovereign ratings on the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency: A-/Stable/A-2).

We raised the foreign currency corporate credit rating on Eletrobras to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and raised the local currency rating to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.

We raised the global scale corporate credit ratings on Petrobras to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlooks are stable.

The upgrades reflect the sovereign upgrade of Brazil (see "Brazil Sovereign Rating Raised To 'BBB', Based On Growing Ability To Withstand Global Economic Deterioration," published Nov. 17, 2011, on RatingsDirect) and follow our criteria for government-related entities (GREs).

"Because we view Eletrobras' likelihood of extraordinary government support as 'almost certain,' we equalize the ratings on the company with those on the sovereign," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Milena Zaniboni.

"Similarly, we view Petrobras' likelihood of extraordinary government support as 'very high,' which, under our criteria, leads us to revise the ratings on the company as a function of the foreign currency sovereign upgrade."

The stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) for both Eletrobras and Petrobras remain unchanged, at 'bbb-'.

Eletrobras' SACP reflects its satisfactory business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile.

These profiles reflect the company's exposure to the Brazilian regulatory environment; its subsidiaries' heavy capital expenditures, which will require it to provide some financial support; and the strong influence of the federal government on the company's strategic planning.

Petrobras' SACP reflects its satisfactory business profile and intermediate financial profile. It also reflects the company's significant capital expenditures for the next several years, which will keep putting pressure on its funding needs and cause credit metrics to weaken, tempered by the promising prospects for reserves, production, and cash flows in the medium term as these investments start production.

The stable outlooks reflect our stable outlook on Brazil, and our expectation that our view of the likelihood of extraordinary government support for both Eletrobras and Petrobras will not change. Given our expectation of support, we expect the ratings on both companies to move in tandem with those on the sovereign.