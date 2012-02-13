(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Elkay Telelinks Limited's (Elkay) 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm' National Long-Term rating. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Elkay.

Fitch migrated Elkay to the "Non-Monitored" category on 10 August 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Elkay Telelinks' Ratings to "Non-Monitored" Category', available at www.fitchratings.com).

Elkay's bank loan ratings have also been withdrawn as follows:

- INR75m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn

- INR80m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A3(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn