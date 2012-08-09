BRIEF-Founding Construction Development says 2016 dividend record date is June 28
June 7 Founding Construction Development Co Ltd :
Aug 10 Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has upgraded the ratings on two tranches and confirmed the ratings on four tranches from one subprime RMBS transactions issued by Ellington Loan Acquisition Trust 2007-1.
June 7 Founding Construction Development Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to repurchase 65,400 shares of its common stock at the price of 430 yen per share，on June 8