May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the following obligation issued by the El Monte Public Financing Authority, CA (authority): --$19.1 million lease revenue bonds (city yard project), series 2010A and 2010B to 'BB+' from 'A-'.

In addition, Fitch assigns the following ratings:

--Implied general obligation (GO) bond rating at 'BBB'. The bonds are on Rating Watch Negative. SECURITY The city of El Monte, CA (city) covenants to budget and appropriate lease rental payments, subject to abatement, for use of its public works yard and its civic center complex from any source of available funds of the city.

KEY RATING DRIVERS WEAK COMMITMENT TO DEBT OBLIGATIONS:

The downgrade to 'BB+' reflects Fitch's concern about the city's willingness to adhere to its financial agreements, including the covenant to budget and appropriate for use and occupancy of the civic center complex from any available funds.

POTENTIAL COVENANT VIOLATION:

The Negative Rating Watch reflects the city's comments that it might choose to violate its covenant to budget and appropriate in fiscal 2013 for the full lease revenue bond debt service payment due Aug. 1, 2012. The covenant applies to all legally available funds; however, the city has cooperative agreements with its water and sewer funds and redevelopment agency to pay debt service.

FINANCIAL POSITION AND REPORTING:

The city's financial operations appear to be satisfactory based on audited information for fiscal 2010 and prior years, and unaudited information for fiscal 2011. However, the downgrade further reflects Fitch's concerns about the timeliness and transparency of financial information. If these concerns are not addressed Fitch will not be able to continue to maintain its rating on the city's debt.

ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY:

The city's general fund liquidity is somewhat limited, totaling about $4 million at the end of fiscal 2011 according to the draft audit. This amount is only about 70% of the current liabilities listed. Sizeable internal liquidity in an employee retirement account funded with a voter-approved property tax over-ride in perpetuity offsets this concern.

BELOW AVERAGE ECONOMY:

The 'BBB' GO rating also reflects the city's weak economic indicators, including a high unemployment rate (14.8% in February 2012), low taxable assessed value (TAV) per capita ($51,000) and low per capita and median household income levels (52% and 82% of the national average, respectively).

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION FAILURE TO BUDGET AND APPROPRIATE:

Failure of the city to pay lease payments when due regardless of receipt of outside funds would result in a downgrade to the 'BB' category. The city stated its intent to draw on the cash debt service reserve fund, which it believes is sufficient to cover an estimated maximum deficiency, to fund debt service until tax increment funds are received from the county.

CREDIT PROFILE POTENTIAL VIOLATION OF COVENANT TO BUDGET AND APPROPRIATE

The bonds are secured by a covenant to budget and appropriate from any legally available funds; however, the city has cooperative agreements with its water and sewer funds and redevelopment agency to pay debt service. Although the city is expecting a former redevelopment agency tax increment payment from the county on June 1, management is concerned about the timeliness and sufficiency of the payment to fund its pro-rata portion of the lease payments when due. This concern stems from the cumbersome process of winding down redevelopment agencies.

WEAK ECONOMIC BASE

El Monte is located about 12 miles east of downtown Los Angeles and serves a population of about 125,000. The city's unemployment rate is consistently higher than state and national averages. The jobless rate improved modestly in February 2012 compared to a year prior, but remained high at 14.8%. In addition, income levels are very low, with per capita income at about 52% of the national average. Despite the financial downturn, TAV declined a moderate 2.1% in fiscal year 2011 to $5.8 billion, and 0.1% the prior year. Nonetheless, the city's tax base remains vulnerable to further declines.

ADEQUATE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS; CHALLENGES AHEAD; COMPLICATED FINANCIALS

The city's financial position has fluctuated in recent years as a result of declining revenue, increased sales tax rate, transfers in from the redevelopment agency and audit restatements. The most recent audit (fiscal 2010) showed an $8.6 million surplus, bringing the unreserved fund balance to $4.1 million, or 8.8% of expenditures. This followed a $7 million deficit in fiscal 2008 and a $282,000 surplus in fiscal 2009. Unreserved fund balance ranged from a high 37% of spending in fiscal 2006 to a low 1.6% in fiscal 2009. Unaudited results in fiscal 2011 point to an $8.4 million unrestricted fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned under GASB 54), or 17% of expenditures. Fiscal 2012 revenues are estimated to be about $400,000 under budget, but no estimates for expenditures were provided.

Future budgets will be challenged due to improving but still stagnant revenue, commitments for increased spending starting in fiscal 2013, and costs the city will need to absorb in connection with the dissolution of the city-sponsored redevelopment agency. Committed spending includes $2.3 million to staff fire stations, $1.7 million in salary and benefit increases and $330,000 in medical inflation. The redevelopment agency dissolution may cost about $900,000. The city is beginning labor negotiations and anticipates saving about $885,000 through various program changes such as increasing business license fees, cutting crossing guards and reevaluating programs.

An additional $685,000 is expected to be saved though labor concessions and eliminating positions. Management noted that after cutting staff, service levels suffered and the city intends to reverse some of its service cuts. In addition to budgetary concerns, Fitch has concerns about the timeliness and transparency of the city's financial information. Statement are difficult to interpret due to a large number of interconnected funds (loans to and from funds with negative fund balances), multiple years of restatements, large transfers to the city-sponsored redevelopment agency in fiscal 2010 which will need to be reversed in fiscal 2011.

MODERATE DEBT; HIGH RETIREE COSTS

El Monte's overall debt burden is moderate at about $1,916 per capita and 3.7% of TAV. General fund supported debt service (including the 2010 lease revenue bonds) totals about $2.2 million annually, or an affordable 4.5% of spending (net of the Build America Bonds federal subsidy). However, total retiree costs are very high. The city participates in CalPERS, and for fiscal 2011, the required contribution was $8.6 million, representing a high 17% of general fund spending. Combined with other retiree costs including another pension system and the city's other post-employment benefits (additional $2.7 million), retiree costs rise to about 23% of spending.