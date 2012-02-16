(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, February 15 (Fitch) A collapse of Japan's
Elpida Memory, a leading manufacturer of dynamic random access
memory (DRAM), would cut worldwide output and could help boost
profitability at its remaining competitors, most of which have
negative operating margins.
However, Fitch cautions that should the Japanese government
step in yet again with additional financial support for Elpida,
then current woes in the global DRAM industry are unlikely to
improve significantly in the short term.
Elpida said in a statement Tuesday that there is "material
uncertainty" about whether it could remain in business because
it has not yet been able to secure financing for debt repayment
and a cash payout of preferred shares held by the Development
Bank of Japan, both due on 2 April.
With the exception of Samsung Electronics, global DRAM
manufactures all recorded operating losses during the second
half of 2011 due to a substantial fall in chip prices. Hynix,
the second-largest DRAM maker globally after Samsung, recorded a
negative 7% operating margin in Q411.
Admittedly Elpida was substantially more in the red with a
negative 73% operating margin and the company has reported
operating losses for the past five consecutive quarters. In
addition to DRAM prices remaining below manufacturing costs and
lackluster global demand for PCs, the strong Japanese yen is
negatively impacting Elpida's ability to compete.
At the current juncture we believe industry profitability
will only improve if the manufactures are prepared to cut back
on output levels. In view of their ongoing losses, Japanese and
Taiwan manufactures may have no choice but to reduce their
output. Comparatively stable DRAM prices in February suggest
that this is happening. In contrast, Korean manufactures have an
advantage on the cost side in that they have been able to invest
in more advanced production equipment, due to positive cashflow
during 2010 and 2011.