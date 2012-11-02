(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe difficult operating conditions will continue
to weaken Korea-based retailer E-Mart 's operating
performance.
-- We revised our outlook on the ratings on the company to
negative from stable and affirmed our 'A-' long-term corporate
credit rating on the company.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that declining
operating performance and ongoing investments could dilute
measures of credit quality for E-Mart beyond levels we consider
adequate for the current rating.
Rating Action On Nov. 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services revised its outlook on the ratings on Korea-based
retailer E-Mart Co. Ltd. to negative from stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-' long-term corporate
credit rating on E-Mart. Rationale The outlook revision to
negative reflects our opinion that a current downturn in
business conditions could impair E-mart's operating performance
and financial ratios over the next one to two years.
We believe E-mart will experience sluggish household
spending in Korea due to an economic slowdown and ongoing
regulatory pressures, including mandatory store closures and
limited opening hours.
In our view, these regulations produce increasing
uncertainty because a number of legal disputes remain in
progress and the government may introduce additional policies to
the possible detriment of E-mart to protect small and
traditional stores.
We estimate the company's EBITDA margin to be about 9.1% in
2012, down from 9.6% in 2011. Also, we expect the company's free
cash flow to be marginally negative because of ongoing
investments to grow new businesses, such as shopping malls and
duty free shops.
We continue to base our assessment of E-mart's "strong"
business risk profile on its leading position in Korea's
hypermarket sector, strong brand recognition, superior
bargaining power over suppliers, and efficient distribution
network.
Although E-Mart's overseas hypermarket business in China
continues to make operating losses, we believe these will
decline gradually over the next one to two years as a result of
the company's divestment of some loss-making stores in 2011.
We view E-mart's financial risk profile as "intermediate."
We expect the company's total debt to increase modestly to about
Korean won (KRW) 3.2 trillion in 2012 from KRW3.0 trillion in
2011, mainly because of a number of acquisitions in new
businesses, including supermarkets and a duty free shop.
In our base case projection, we estimate the company's
ratios of debt to EBITDA and debt to capital for 2012 will be
about 2.9x and 35%, respectively. Liquidity We assess E-Mart's
liquidity to be "adequate." We estimate the company's sources of
liquidity will be about 1.2x uses over the next 12 months.
In our view, the company will have about KRW1.0 trillion in
liquidity--comprising cash, short-term investments, and funds
from operations--compared with about KRW0.8 trillion in needs
for debt maturities in six months, committed capital spending,
and dividend payments. Moreover, about KRW1.4 trillion in shares
of Samsung Life Insurance Co. Ltd. (not rated) that E-Mart owns
support its financial flexibility because the company has the
discretion and willingness to sell them if needed.
Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that
declining operating performance and ongoing investments could
dilute measures of credit quality for E-Mart beyond levels we
consider adequate for the current ratings.
We believe E-Mart will continue to confront difficult
operating conditions over the next one to two years, mainly due
to weak customer spending and regulatory uncertainties. We could
lower the ratings if the company's profitability and cash flows
continue to deteriorate, likely because of weak customer demand
and regulatory pressure, resulting in debt to EBITDA in excess
of 3.0x on a sustained basis.
We may also lower the ratings if we think E-Mart's growth
strategy and financial policies have become more aggressive than
we have factored into the current ratings.
We may revise the outlook back to stable if the company
successfully reverses deterioration in its operating performance
and financial ratios, resulting in debt to EBITDA remaining
comfortably below 3.0x on a sustainable basis.