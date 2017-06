Jan 10 EMEA high-yield non-financial corporates

* EMEA high-yield non-financial corporates are likely to experience a material increase in negative rating actions across the region in 2012 as weak macroeconomic trends persist in Europe, says Moody's Investors Service in a Special Comment published today. However, Moody's base case does not envisage a dramatic rise in the default rate in 2012, despite deteriorating fundamental corporate creditworthiness.