(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 29, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating on the Series
P1-AAA-002 notes issued by Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 to
'AA- (sf)' from 'AA (sf)'. The rating action follows the
lowering of our long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings
on BNP Paribas to 'A+/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' (see research update
titled "Various Rating Actions Taken On French Banks Due To
Rising Economic Risks," Oct. 25, 2012).
The Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 notes are commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) supported by a portfolio of
industrial and business park properties in Singapore. The rating
on the notes is dependent on the credit rating on BNP Paribas,
which acts as the currency-swap provider to the transaction. The
rating on the notes is limited to one notch higher than that of
the currency-swap provider under Standard & Poor's Counterparty
Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at "here
".
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Please refer to the initial rating report for any additional
regulatory disclosures that may apply to a transaction. RATING
LOWERED Class Rating to Rating from P1-AAA-002 AA- (sf) AA (sf)
