(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 31, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA (sf)' rating on the
Series P1-AAA-002 notes issued by Emerald Assets Ltd. -
Portfolio 1. The rating also was removed from CreditWatch with
negative implications, where it was placed on Dec. 21, 2011.
The affirmation of the rating and removal from CreditWatch
negative follows the affirmation of the rating and removal from
CreditWatch Negative on BNP Paribas on Jan. 23, 2012 (see
research update titled "BNP Paribas 'AA-/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed
And Removed From CreditWatch On Sovereign Rating Action; Outlook
Negative," Jan. 23, 2012).
The Emerald Assets Ltd. - Portfolio 1 notes are commercial
mortgage backed securities (CMBS) supported by a portfolio of
industrial and business park properties located in Singapore.
The rating on the notes is dependent on the credit rating on BNP
Paribas, which acts as the currency swap provider to the
transaction. The rating on the notes is limited to one notch
higher than that of the currency swap provider under Standard &
Poor's Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Criteria.