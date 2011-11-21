(The following was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Emerging Asian Sovereign
Pressure Points
here
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, November 20 (Fitch) Amid volatile
global financial market conditions, and as uncertainty persists
over the strength of the global economic recovery, Fitch Ratings
has released a new report, "Emerging Asian Sovereign Pressure
Points". The report looks at a number of metrics to assess the
potential exposure of emerging Asian economies and their
sovereign credit-worthiness to a further sharp deterioration in
the global economy and/or heightened stress in the financial
system. The agency stresses that these contingencies do not
reflect the agency's base case.
-- Growth exposure: Thailand (Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR
(LTFC IDR): 'BBB'/Stable) combines high exposure to a global
slowdown with limited scope for monetary policy stimulus. By
contrast, Indonesia (LTFC IDR: 'BB+'/Positive) combines a track
record of resilience to global economic shocks with the most
scope for a policy response. The "continental economies" of
China (LTFC IDR: 'A+'/Stable) and India (LTFC IDR:
'BBB-'/Stable) are less exposed to a global growth shock, but
have less tolerance for policy stimulus at their current rating
levels, based on this analysis.
-- External financing exposure: Exposure to a sharp
deterioration in global market liquidity as judged by an
adjusted liquidity ratio (ALR), which incorporates portfolio
equity liabilities, appears greater for Indonesia, Korea (LTFC
IDR: 'A+'/Positive) and Malaysia (LTFC IDR: 'A-'/Stable), and
limited for China, Taiwan (LTFC IDR: 'A+'/Stable) and the
Philippines (LTFC IDR: 'BB+'/Stable). Emerging Asian exposure to
a "sudden stop" in external financing also appears limited, with
only Sri Lanka (LTFC IDR: 'BB-'/Stable) and India running
deficits on their basic balances (current account balance plus
net FDI inflows).
"Emerging Asian Sovereign Pressure Points" is available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.