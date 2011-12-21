(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- Empresa Generadora de Electricidad Itabo's key financial
ratios improved due to lower liquidity pressures and stronger
profitability following the expiration of a fixed-price coal
supply contract
-- We revised the outlook on the company to stable from
negative and affirmed our 'B-' corporate rating.
-- The rating reflects the Dominican Republic's progress in
improving the electric sector's regulatory framework and the
government's ongoing support to the sector through sizeable
annual subsidies.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that
company's shift in financial strategy towards the use of
short-term supply contracts would improve overall profitability
and that the government will continue to support the electric
sector through subsidies, which would allow Itabo to maintain
high bill collection rates and improve cash-flow generation.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 20, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the Dominican
Republic-based electricity generation company Empresa Generadora
de Electricidad Itabo S.A. (Itabo) to stable from negative. At
the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' ratings on the company.
The 'B-' rating incorporates our opinion that there is a low
likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary support from
the Dominican Republic (B+/Stable/B) to Itabo in the event of
financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for
government-related entities (GREs), our view is based on our
assessment of Itabo's limited importance for the Dominican
government's key economic and political objectives and its
minority ownership of the company with no effective control
rights. The AES Corp.'s (BB-/Stable/--) subsidiaries own 50% of
the company, the Dominican government 49.97%, and former state
employees 0.03%.
