Overview
-- Mexico-based construction company Empresas ICA has
launched a $350 million senior unsecured debt issuance due 2017.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' global scale and 'mxBBB+'
national scale corporate credit rating on the company and
assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating and a recovery rating of
'5' to the senior unsecured notes.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the
company will maintain an adequate liquidity and will gradually
improve its leverage metrics during the next two years to levels
more commensurate with its current financial profile, despite
the large capital expenditures and working capital requirements.
Rating Action On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' global scale and
'mxBBB+' national scale corporate credit rating on Empresas ICA
S.A.B. de C.V. (ICA). At the same time, we assigned a 'B+'
issue-level rating and a recovery rating of '5', indicating
expectation of moderate (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a
payment default, to the company's $350 million senior unsecured
notes due 2017. The outlook is stable. The company will use the
proceeds to pay down short-term debt at the subsidiary level.
Rationale
The ratings on ICA reflect our assessment of the company's
"fair" business risk profile, "aggressive" financial risk
profile, and "adequate" liquidity.
Our assessment of ICA's business risk profile as "fair"
reflects its status as the largest engineering, procurement, and
construction firm in Mexico, with a long and positive track
record among its business divisions. It also reflects the
company's diversified portfolio mix with investments in large
projects with complex designs and heavy construction, as well as
participation in road and water concessions, and airports. The
partly offsetting factors are the inherent cyclicality of the
construction industry and the geographic concentration of its
markets.
Currently, the La Yesca hydroelectric power plant, the
Autovia Urbana Sur project, and two social infrastructure
projects for Mexico's federal government account for one-third
of ICA's backlog. As of March 31, 2012, ICA had an about MXN36.4
billion backlog, which represents approximately nine months of
revenues. We expect the company to continue to expand its
construction and infrastructure divisions. The company's
construction division accounts for 79% of its revenues,
infrastructure 13%, and housing 8%. The infrastructure division
contributes 49% of EBITDA, construction with 44%, and housing
7%.
Our assessment of ICA's financial risk profile as
"aggressive" reflects limited financial flexibility associated
with high leverage ratios that we expect to be in the 7.0x area
by the end of 2012. Under our base-case scenario we assume that
the existing backlog will support revenue growth of about 15% in
2012-2013. The start of several concessions, including the
Autovia Urbana Sur in Mexico City, will be the main growth
drivers. Our baseline forecast considers that the concessions
operations will maintain EBITDA margins close to 60%. We expect
ICA's debt to EBITDA to decline below 6.0x in 2013 and to the
mid-4x area in 2014. We also expect funds from operations (FFO)
to total debt will improve rapidly to 15% by 2015 from 5.3% in
2012 due to higher cash flow generation. Our assessment of ICA's
financial profile incorporates our expectations that the
company's financial policy would limit the use of debt at the
holding company level to $850 million. Also, our analysis of the
company's capital structure includes an assessment under which
we exclude nonrecourse debt to ICA (i.e., debt from the
'ring-fenced' airport operations, and the debt from project
finance structures of concession assets). Under this assessment,
we expect ICA's deconsolidated debt to EBITDA to decline below
6.0x by 2013.
Our senior unsecured debt rating is one-notch below the
corporate credit rating on ICA, which reflects 'moderate'
recovery prospects in a default scenario, and the resulting
structural subordination relative to other
operating-subsidiaries' liabilities. (For our structural
subordination methodology, see "Corporate Ratings Criteria
2008," published April 15, 2008, and "Criteria Guidelines For
Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers'
Speculative-Grade Debt," published Aug. 10, 2009, on
RatingsDirect).
Liquidity
Based on its likely sources and uses of cash during the next
12-18 months, our performance expectations, and pro forma for
the transaction, we assess ICA's liquidity as "adequate."
Relevant factors in our assessment of ICA's liquidity profile
include the following:
-- We expect ICA's sources of liquidity to exceed uses by at
least 1.2x;
-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA is
lower than our expectations by 15% during the next 12 months;
and
-- Pro forma for the transaction, the company faces a smooth
debt maturity profile for 2013-2016.
As of March 31, 2012, ICA's liquidity sources include a cash
balance of approximately MXN10.1 billion and an estimated FFO of
more than MXN2.7 billion. Under our base-case scenario, we have
incorporated capital expenditures in the MXN3.5 billion area for
2012, mainly to support the company's backlog. We believe,
however, that some of the 2012 capital expenditures are
discretionary, and expect management to pull back on spending if
operating performance is below expectations. We also expect the
company to use the proceeds from the bond issuance to repay
short-term debt. We expect the company's cash flow generation to
cover most of the annual capital expenditures, which should
contribute to maintaining cash balances between MXN8.0 billion
and MXN10.0 billion
Our assessment of ICA's liquidity also reflects our view
that dividends received from the operating companies will be
sufficient to cover debt service at the holding company level
that has principal maturities until 2017. Furthermore, the
company faces a manageable debt maturity schedule, as the bulk
of its consolidated debt is structured as project finance and
debt maturities are matched to the underlying cash flows.
Recovery analysis
The recovery rating on ICA's senior unsecured notes is '5',
indicating expectation of moderate (10% to 30%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis,
see Standard & Poor's recovery report to be published on
RatingsDirect soon after release of this report.)
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that ICA will
gradually improve its key financial metrics in the next two
years to levels more commensurate with its current financial
risk profile. In particular, we expect the company to reduce its
debt by the end of 2012, following payment of debt obligations
of more than $1 billion related to the La Yesca project. Under
our base-case scenario, debt to EBITDA should fall to less than
7.0x in 2012 and decline further to the mid-4x area by 2014, as
a result of concessions becoming operational. Also, we expect
ICA to limit the use of debt at the holding company level to
$850 million.
We could lower the ratings if ICA deviates from its current
financial plans for the remainder of 2012 and for 2013 through
additional debt at the holding company level,
weaker-than-expected operating performance that delays the
scheduled repayment of the La Yesca-related debt in 2012, or
sluggish cash flow generation that results in a leverage ratio
above 6.0x by the end of 2013. In the medium term, we consider
that an upgrade is unlikely based on the company's relatively
high debt that limits its financial flexibility.
Ratings List
New Rating
Empresas ICA S.A.B. de C.V.
Senior Unsecured
US$350 mil 8.375% nts due 07/24/2017 B+
Recovery Rating 5
Ratings Affirmed
Empresas ICA S.A.B. de C.V.
Global Scale BB-/Stable/--
National Scale mxBBB+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B+
Recovery Rating 5