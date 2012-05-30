Overview -- Endo Health Solutions entered into an agreement with
Watson Pharmaceuticals to resolve two patent infringement
lawsuits related to Lidoderm.
-- We are affirming all of our ratings, including the 'BB'
corporate credit rating, on Endo.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our belief that, over the
next 12 months, Endo will use its free cash flow to reduce
leverage to no more than 3x in anticipation of a potential
decline in EBITDA following the generic launch of Lidoderm.
Rating Action On May 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services affirmed its 'BB' corporate credit rating on Chadds
Ford, Penn.-based Endo Health Solutions Inc.
The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our 'BBB-'
issue-level and '1' recovery ratings on Endo's senior secured
debt and our 'BB-' and '5' recovery ratings on its senior
unsecured debt.
The ratings affirmation reflects our belief that, over the
next 12-18 months, the company will use its free cash flow to
reduce leverage to 3x or less in anticipation of a potential
generic launch of Lidoderm by Watson on Sept. 15, 2013.
Despite the potential for an EBITDA contraction in 2013 and
2014, we have a high degree of confidence that Endo's debt
leverage will not exceed 4x over that period.
Rationale The rating on Endo reflects its "significant"
financial risk profile (as our criteria describe the term) and
leverage of 3.4x as of March 31, 2012. The leverage results from
higher debt incurred for the $4.1 billion of acquisitions
completed over the past 18 months.
Standard & Poor's believes Endo has only a "fair" business
risk profile, given franchise and product concentrations. We
believe that Endo will generate high single-digit sales growth
in 2012.
Our expectation is based on low single-digit growth of
Lidoderm, low double-digit growth in generics, and mid-to-high
single-digit growth in medical devices and technology. We expect
that free cash flow will increase modestly over the next 12
months, and that the company will apply some of that free cash
flow to debt reduction. Therefore, leverage should decline to
about 3x over the next 12 months, in our opinion.
The concentration in Lidoderm could result in revenues of
that product declining by 20% in 2013, if Watson's generic
version of Lidoderm is approved and it successfully launches the
product on Sept. 15, 2013.
Nonetheless, we believe that Endo's revenues will expand in
2013, but that a generic launch could reduce that growth to the
low-to-mid single digits. Lidoderm revenues could then decline
by about 50% in 2014, based on historical data of branded
product sales declines following generic launches.
Although we expect EBITDA contraction at that time, our
belief that Endo will reduce debt over the next 18 months gives
us a high degree of confidence that leverage will not exceed 4x
at the time of Lidoderm's generic launch.
Endo's significant financial risk profile reflects leverage
of about 3.4x as of March 31, 2012. It also reflects a shift
toward a more aggressive financial policy following the higher
leverage incurred for the expensive acquisition of American
Medical Systems Inc. (AMS), which followed closely after the
company's $1.2 billion purchase of Qualitest Pharmaceuticals in
November 2010.
We believe Endo may make other acquisitions to further
offset the expected sales decline that could occur as early as
Sept. 15, 2013, from Watson's launch of generic Lidoderm (a
patch-based version of lidocaine), particularly if the company
has underestimated the sales decline of Lidoderm. In the 12
months ended March 31, 2012, about 51% of Endo's revenues were
from branded pain medications and about 29% of total revenues
were from Lidoderm.
Endo's fair business risk profile reflects product and
therapeutic sales concentration that continues to persist,
despite acquisitions made over the past 18 months to provide
diversity. It also reflects our belief that this concentration
will decline as the generics and medical devices businesses
grow. Moreover, the addition of a generics and medical devices
businesses enhances product and geographic diversity and, over
the longer term, reduces Endo's dependence on patented
pharmaceutical products for revenue.
Liquidity Endo has "strong" liquidity, as our criteria
describe the term. We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses
by more than 2x, or by at least $700 million, over the next 12
to 24 months.
Other relevant aspects of our assessment of Endo's liquidity
are:
-- Sources of liquidity include funds from operations of
more than $600 million, full availability of the $500 million
revolving credit facility, and surplus cash of at least $250
million. -- Uses of cash include some working capital uses,
capital expenditures of $100 million, and debt maturities.
-- The company has no near-term debt maturities; its
earliest debt maturity is the convertible notes due 2015.
Recovery analysis The issue-level rating on the company's $2.7
billion senior secured credit facility is 'BBB-' with a recovery
rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high
(90%-100%) recovery in the event of payment default. The
issue-level rating on the company's $900 million senior
unsecured notes due in 2019 and 2022 is 'BB-' with a recovery
rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%)
recovery in the event of payment default.
(For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report
on Endo published on RatingsDirect on Nov. 9, 2011.)
Outlook Our stable rating outlook on Endo reflects our
expectation that its leverage will remain consistent with our
significant financial risk profile assessment, even though
EBITDA will likely decline if Watson Pharmaceuticals' generic
version of Lidoderm is approved and that product is launched on
Sept. 15, 2013.
We expect the company to use its free cash flow to reduce
debt in advance of this occurrence in order to establish some
capacity to absorb lower EBITDA. In the next 18 months, we could
lower the rating if, following the commercialization of Lidoderm
by Watson, sales and EBITDA decline more than we expect and
leverage is sustained at more than 4x, which is indicative of an
aggressive financial risk profile. This could occur if the
company chooses to use free cash flow for acquisitions instead
of debt reduction, or if there isn't significant growth of the
company's other products.
An upgrade of Endo is unlikely over the next one to two
years, given the uncertainty surrounding Watson's launch of
Lidoderm.
Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And
Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers,
Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria, April 15, 2008
Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Endo Health Solutions Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Senior Secured BBB-
Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured BB- Recovery Rating 5