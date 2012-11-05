(Adds detail, background)
MILAN - Moody's cut the rating of Italy's biggest utility,
Enel, to Baa2 from Baa1 on Monday to reflect increased
challenges in its core markets of Italy and Spain.
Enel, Europe's most indebted utility, generated some 60
percent to 70 percent of its core earnings in the two countries
in the first half of the year.
Moody's said Enel's exposure to markets like Latin America,
Russia and Eastern Europe, as well as some renewables business,
was unlikely to offset the macroeconomic, political and
regulatory risks it faced on its core markets.
Falling electricity demand from the economic crisis and the
coming on stream of power generated by renewable sources, which
in Italy have dispatch priority to the power grid, have helped
squeeze Enel's margins.
"Moody's expects that Enel will consider additional
offsetting measures to those announced in its strategic plan in
March (which were moderate divestments, lower dividends and some
cutbacks in capital expenditure)," Moody's said.
The ratings agency said the challenging conditions were also
linked to weaker sovereign ratings in Spain and Italy.
Moody's cut Italian sovereign debt to Baa2 with a negative
outlook from A3 in July.
"Given the increasingly risky business environment, Enel
would need to meet ratio guidance of retained cash flow/net debt
in the mid-teens," Moody's said.
Enel, which controls Spanish utility Endesa, has
said it expects a strong recovery in cash flow generation in the
second half to cut its pile of debt to 43 billion euros at the
end of the year after it rose to 47.5 billion in June.
