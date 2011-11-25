(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Australia's ENERGEX Limited's (ENERGEX) Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'AA+', and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative.

"ENERGEX's ratings reflect very strong legal, strategic and operating linkages with its sole owner, the State of Queensland (Queensland, 'AA+'/Negative), which, under Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology, warrants an equalisation of its ratings with those of Queensland's," said Sajal Kishore, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Energy & Utilities team.

The state borrowing authority, Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC, 'AA+'/Negative), arranges all of ENERGEX's debt, indicating a high degree of financial integration with the state and evidence of tangible support.

The state also effectively controls the appointment of ENERGEX's board of directors, and its capex and cash distribution policies. Given the economic importance of ENERGEX's network area and its services, ENERGEX is also operationally integral to the functioning of the state, and of high strategic importance.

ENERGEX's standalone credit profile benefits from the stable and predictable nature of cash flows generated by its monopoly regulated distribution network, which contributed over 90% of FY11 EBIT. ENERGEX faces negligible regulatory risk in the medium term, as FY11 was the first year of its current five year regulatory determination set by the Australian Energy Regulator (AER).

ENERGEX's ratings will be negatively affected by any negative rating action on the state of Queensland. A negative rating action can also arise if the linkages with the state weaken, although Fitch does not expect ENERGEX's role, strategic importance or support from the state to wane in the medium term. Conversely, ENERGEX's ratings will be upgraded if Queensland's ratings are upgraded, provided there is no weakening of the legal, operational and strategic ties with the state.

ENERGEX is an electricity distribution company managing more than AUD8bn in distribution assets, distributing electricity to more than 1.3m metered residential, industrial and commercial connections. The network spans approximately 25,000sq km, including the high-growth regions of South-east Queensland.