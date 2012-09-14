(The following was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded ENERGEX Limited's (ENERGEX) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA' from 'AA+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed its Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.

ENERGEX is a Queensland government owned electricity distribution company and its downgrade follows Fitch's downgrade of the State of Queensland's (Queensland) ratings to 'AA' from 'AA+' and a revision of its Outlook to Stable from Negative on 13 September 2011.

Queensland's ratings take into consideration the state's significant debt and continued weak budgetary performance, leading to a less flexible financial position. Further information on Queensland's ratings can be found in the press release entitled 'Fitch Downgrades Queensland to 'AA'; Outlook Stable'.

"The ratings of ENERGEX reflect very strong legal, operating and strategic linkages between the state of Queensland's and the company, which warrant an equalisation of the two ratings," said Sajal Kishore, Director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities team. Although ENERGEX's obligations are not explicitly guaranteed by Queensland, its linkages with the state government are viewed as very strong under Fitch's parent-subsidiary rating methodology.

Any changes to Queensland's ratings or Outlook will be reflected in ENERGEX's ratings. ENERGEX manages more than AUD8bn in distribution assets, distributing electricity to more than 1.28m metered residential, industrial and commercial connections. The network spans approximately 25,000sq km, including the high-growth regions of Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Upgrade in the State of Queensland's ratings. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Downgrade in Queensland's ratings -Weakening of linkages between Queensland and ENERGEX.