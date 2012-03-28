Overview
-- U.S. midstream energy master limited partnership Energy
Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE) completed the acquisition of
diversified energy company Southern Union Co. (SUG).
-- The acquisition makes ETE a more diverse entity with
additional stable cash flow producing assets and debt leverage
that we expect to be adequate for the rating.
-- We raised our corporate credit and other ratings on ETE
to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed them from CreditWatch with
positive implications.
-- We affirmed our 'BBB-' ratings on SUG and removed them
from CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- We affirmed our ratings on subsidiaries Energy Transfer
Partners L.P. (BBB-/Negative/--) and Regency Energy Partners
L.P. (BB/Stable/--).
-- The stable outlook on ETE reflects our expectation for
continued stability in the distribution payments it receives
from its ownership interests in SUG and other entities.
Rating Action
On March 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised
its corporate credit ratings on Energy Transfer Equity L.P.
(ETE) to 'BB' from 'BB-' and removed them from CreditWatch,
where they were placed with positive implications on Feb. 23,
2012. The outlook is stable. We raised the ratings on ETE's
senior notes to 'BB' from 'BB-' and assigned a 'BB' rating to
the $2.3 billion term bank loan due 2019; our recovery rating on
both the notes and term loan is '3'. At the same time, we
affirmed our corporate credit ratings on Southern Union Co.
(SUG) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative
implications. The ratings were originally placed on CreditWatch
with developing implications on July 20, 2011; the CreditWatch
implications were revised to negative on Nov. 15, 2011. The
outlook is stable. In addition, we affirmed our ratings on
subsidiaries Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (BBB-/Negative/--)
and Regency Energy Partners L.P. (BB/Stable/--).
Rationale
The upgrade on Energy Transfer Equity L.P. (ETE) is based on
our view that ETE is now a larger, more diverse entity with
additional stable cash flow producing assets and the inclusion
of Southern Union Co. (SUG) into ETE's asset base enables
slightly higher debt leverage metrics for the 'BB' rating. The
acquisition also results in a noticeable improvement in ETE's
cash flow diversity, which reduces its reliance on incentive
distribution cash flows from Energy Transfer Partners L.P. (ETP)
and Regency Energy Partners L.P. (RGP) (primarily ETP).
We affirmed our ratings on SUG because there is no change in
our view of the company's business and financial risk profile.
We allowed for some ratings separation as certain structural
features are in place between ETE and SUG. Specifically, SUG
amended and included key provisions within its certificate of
incorporation to ensure separateness. SUG will have an
independent director on its board, whose vote is required for a
potential bankruptcy filing or to amend its certificate of
incorporation. Also present is a substantive nonconsolidation
opinion, to the effect that SUG would not be substantively
consolidated with ETE if ETE files for bankruptcy. Ratings
between the two, however, are still linked because SUG is a
wholly owned subsidiary of ETE and effectively controls its
balance sheet and dividend actions. SUG warrants a 'BBB-' rating
on a stand-alone basis, in our view, and we expect it to
maintain debt to EBITDA in the low-4x area and to reduce holding
company debt accordingly pro forma for any potential asset
sales. Our ratings on ETP and RGNC are not affected by the
acquisition because there is no change in their credit quality.
We link the ratings on ETE and ETP (in particular) and RGP
because several members of the ETE and ETP management teams and
board of directors overlap, and there is some overlap on the
boards of ETE and RGP. In addition, ETE can, through its general
partner interest, significantly influence the MLPs' business
activities and financial policies, including setting
distribution levels.
At the ETE level, we expect debt to EBITDA (defined as
distributions from its subsidiaries less general and
administrative expenses) to be about 3.5x-4x with consolidated
debt to EBITDA of about 5.5x-5.8x in the near term. We expect
ETE to maintain debt leverage toward the lower end of these
ranges in 2013 and to take actions, such as asset sales, to
modestly deleverage its balance sheet and for EBITDA to grow at
its subsidiaries due to new projects. In our base-case forecast
scenario, we assumed ETE's stand-alone $4.1 billion of debt and
preferred units are unchanged, ETP and RGP's distribution rates
are held flat (but their incentive distribution rights
distributions to ETE increase given their equity issuances),
ETP's intrastate business remains pressured, and solid natural
gas liquids (NGL) market conditions for all subsidiaries persist
in the near term. We expect both ETP and RGP to have weak
distribution coverage ratios at just under 1x in 2012, although
we do not expect either MLP to reduce its distribution rate, and
we believe the ETE family of companies will maintain an
aggressive growth strategy.
ETE's cash flow diversity improves due to the acquisition,
which helps reduce its reliance on distribution flows from ETP
and Regency (primarily ETP). ETP will account for about 60% of
ETE's total distributions (down from about 90%), SUG about 35%,
and RGP 5%. The percentage of distributions ETE receives from
ETP's potentially more volatile IDRs will also decrease to
roughly 45% from 65%. In our view, the IDRs essentially
represent a leveraged cash flow stream because they increase
disproportionately as ETP, as well as RGP, increase their
distribution levels. For instance, if ETP and RGNC were to
reduce their distribution rate per unit by 10%, we estimate that
ETE's cash flows from the MLPs would fall by roughly 15%.
ETE's business risk profile benefits by adding SUG's assets
because it becomes a larger, more diverse entity with additional
stable cash flow producing assets. The assets of ETP, SUG, and
RGNC generally have solid competitive positions in a diverse set
of energy midstream, storage, and pipeline businesses. We
maintained our assessment of ETE's business risk profile as
satisfactory, however, due mainly to its consolidated interstate
and intrastate natural gas transmission businesses, which are
somewhat offset by the higher-risk gas gathering and processing
assets. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on
Texas-based energy midstream company ETE reflect a satisfactory
business risk profile and an aggressive financial risk profile.
ETE services its debt with upstream distributions from ETP,
RGNC, and SUG. ETE is a publicly traded master limited
partnership (MLP) whose assets consist of about 50 million
common units, also known as limited partner (LP) interests, in
ETP and 26 million common units in RGP, as well as the general
partner (GP) interest and IDRs of ETP and RGNC. Upon close of
the SUG acquisition, ETE has total stand-alone debt and
preferred units treated as debt by Standard & Poor's of about
$4.1 billion.
Liquidity
ETE's liquidity is adequate, in our assessment. For the
upcoming 12 months assuming the SUG transaction is completed, we
expect liquidity sources to exceed uses by about 1.3x. Cash
sources consist of projected funds from operations (FFO) of
about $770 million via distributions from the MLPs and SUG of
slightly more than $1 billion less interest expense of about
$240 million and general and administrative expenses of roughly
$10 million. Revolver availability is $200 million. We expect
ETE to distribute essentially all of its cash flow to
unitholders every quarter. We would expect cash sources relative
to uses to remain positive even if EBITDA falls by about 25%.
Although we expect ETE's EBITDA to remain steady under most
scenarios, it would quickly erode if ETP were to reduce or halt
its distributions for any reason. In this event, ETE's liquidity
could evaporate quickly, as it maintains only a $200 million
revolver and faces annual interest payments of about $240
million, including preferred coupons.
Financial covenants on the revolving credit facility and
term loan are tied to ETE maintaining a stand-alone debt to
EBITDA ratio of less than 5.5x. The actual ratio was 2.8x as of
Dec. 31, 2011. There are also a fixed-charge coverage ratio of
at least 1.5x and a minimum value-to-loan covenant (revolving
credit facility only) of 2x, respectively, which were 4.1x and
4.65x, respectively, as of Dec. 31, 2011. The latter covenant
creates the risk of a technical default if the MLPs' unit prices
fall sharply.
Recovery analysis
We rate ETE's senior notes 'BB'. The '3' recovery rating
indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in
the event of a payment default. The rating on the term loan is
also 'BB', with a recovery rating of '3'. For the recovery
analysis, please see the recovery report on ETE to be published
on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook on ETE reflects our expectation
for continued stability in the distribution payments it receives
from its ownership interests in ETP, SUG, and RGNC. We expect
ETE to slightly deleverage its balance sheet following the SUG
transaction, with stand-alone and consolidated debt to EBITDA of
roughly 3.5x and 5.5x, respectively. We could lower the ratings
on ETE if its stand-alone or consolidated debt to EBITDA ratios
are sustained above 4x and 6x, respectively, or if it pursues
large acquisitions that do not improve its business risk or
consolidated cash flow profile. A downgrade of ETP would not
necessarily lead to a lower rating on ETE unless we believe
there is a greater risk that distributions to ETE will decrease.
Higher ratings on ETE are not contemplated, absent a materially
more conservative financial policy.
