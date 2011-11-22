(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Energy XXI's (NYSE: EXXI) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B'.
The company's Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of
affirmations at the end of this release.
Approximately $1.05 billion in debt is affected by this
rating. All debt is issued at the Energy XXI Gulf Coast
subsidiary level, with the exception of the convertible
perpetual preferreds, which are issued by Energy XXI (Bermuda).
Ratings Rationale
Energy XXI's ratings are supported by the company's high
exposure to liquids (68% of 2011 production, most of it linked
to higher priced global crudes); reasonable operational metrics;
willingness to issue equity and equity-equivalent instruments to
fund growth; operator status on a majority of its properties;
trend of recent debt reductions; and the short-term cash flow
protections of its hedging position. Ratings issues for
bondholders include the company's high leverage; small size and
lack of basin diversification; vulnerability to hurricane risks;
higher risk ultra-deep shelf exploration program; and ongoing
acquisition risk.
Operational Metrics
EXXI's recent operational metrics are solid. As calculated
by Fitch, for the company's 2011 fiscal year (which ends June 30
and includes the Exxon property acquisition), the company had
three-year finding, development, and acquisition (FD&A) costs of
$20.03 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), an all-in Reserve
Replacement Ratio (RRR) of 486%, and an organic RRR of 64%. The
company's reserve life stood at 9.2 years. In addition to the
growth opportunities created by the Exxon acquisition, Fitch
expects that organic reserve replacement will begin to rise in
2012 as the company begins to book reserves from its ultra-deep
shelf drilling programs. On a pro forma basis, at Sept. 30,
2011, EXXI had total debt/boe of proven (1p) reserves of
$10.13/boe and total debt/boe proven developed reserves of
$14.48/boe versus levels of $10.95/boe and $15.75/boe at year
end 2010, respectively.
EXXI's recent financial performance has been very good,
driven by higher production and very robust oil pricing. The
company generated record latest 12-month (LTM) EBITDA of $647.5
billion at Sept. 30, 2011, versus $374.1 billion in 2010. Given
recent debt repayments, total debt with equity (as calculated by
Fitch) fell to $1.18 billion versus $1.46 billion at year end
2010. As a result, debt with equity credit/EBITDA leverage
declined to just 1.82 times (x) (versus 3.91x at year end 2010),
while EBITDA/gross interest coverage rose to 5.8x. EXXI's LTM
free cash flow (FCF) was a very robust $100.8 million,
comprising cash flow from operations of $447.2 million minus
capex of $330.5 million and dividends of $16 million. Looking
forward, Fitch believes the company will continue to be FCF
positive over the next two years. The 2012 capex budget is set
at $450 million, and Fitch believes the company has significant
capex flexibility within that number. Only about $102 million
(23%) of the 2012 budget is earmarked for the ultra-deep
activity.
Liquidity
EXXI's liquidity is good, and included cash and equivalents
of $18.5 million, and availability on its main revolver of
approximately $519 million at Oct. 25, 2011. The revolver, which
expires in 2014, is secured by a borrowing base linked to the
value of total company reserves. Similar to other
borrowing-based revolvers, the base periodically resizes in line
with the underlying value of the collateral. The current size of
the borrowing base is $750 million. Key revolver covenants
include maximum leverage of 3.5x; maximum secured debt ratio of
2.5x; minimum interest coverage of 3.0x; and a minimum current
ratio of 1.0x. The company had ample headroom on all covenants
at Sept.30. 2011. Near-term maturities are light.
Recovery Rating
Fitch's Recovery Rating (RR) of '1' on EXXI's secured
revolving credit facility indicates outstanding recovery
prospects (91%-100%) for holders of this debt. The revolver is
secured by at least 85% of the total value of proven reserves of
the company and its subsidiaries. The RR for EXXI's senior
unsecured notes of '4' indicates average recovery
prospects(31%-50%) for holders of these issues.
Catalysts
Catalysts for an upgrade to the rating include a sustained
reduction in debt/boe metrics and accompanying shift in
managerial philosophy on use of the balance sheet. Catalysts for
a downgrade include a major hurricane or other operational
problem leading to extensive downtime; a sustained collapse in
oil prices without other adjustments to capex; or unfavorable
regulatory changes in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM) which negatively
impact operations.
Energy XXI is a small independent E&P producer with
operations located in the offshore U.S. GoM and onshore GoM. The
parent company, Energy XXI, was incorporated in Bermuda in 2005
as an E&P acquisition vehicle. The company's main business
subsidiary is Energy XXI Gulf Coast, which is a Delaware Corp.
For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2011, the company's total
reserves were 117 million boe, of which 70% were proven
developed.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Energy XXI (Bermuda)
--IDR) at 'B';
--Convertible perpetual preferred at 'CCC'/RR6.
Energy XXI Gulf Coast (Delaware)
--IDR 'B';
--Senior secured revolver at 'BB'/RR1;
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B'/RR4.