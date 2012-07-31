(The following was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) July 31, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said that its ratings on Chile-based
electricity company Enersis S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--) are not
affected by the company's announcement that an $8.02 billion
capital increase will be discussed at the September 13
extraordinary shareholders meeting. In addition, Enersis' 60.62%
parent, Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2), proposed to provide
Enersis minority equity holdings in 12 companies in the Latin
American electricity sector that it directly owns. An
independent expert appraiser valued the equity holdings at $4.86
billion. Thus, if the capital increase is approved, minority
shareholders would have to provide $3.16 billion to maintain
their 39.38% equity stake of Enersis. Enersis would use those
funds to finance potential acquisitions and/or construct new
power generation plants in the region. According to Chilean law,
two-thirds of the shareholders have to approve the transaction.
We believe that although the transaction appears to be credit
positive because Enersis would receive additional cash flow
without increasing its debt, we do not expect it to result in a
higher rating.