BUENOS AIRES, August 08 (Fitch) Enersis' proposed capital
increase and the ratings downgrade of its controlling
shareholders, Endesa S.A. (Endesa Spain) and Enel Spa, will not
impact the current ratings of Enersis S.A. and Endesa Chile's,
which foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and
its long term national scale rating of 'AA(cl)'.
Enersis and Endesa Chile's ratings are not expected to be
impacted by the recently announced capitalization transaction,
if approved. On July 25, 2012, Enersis announced a proposal to
increase its capital by up to US$8.0 billion of which
approximately USD4.9 billion is expected to be contributed in
kind by its controlling parent, Endesa S.A, through its stakes
held in companies throughout the region. The remaining USD3.2
billion would be the contribution in cash to be made by minority
shareholders to maintain their current stake in Enersis. Through
this capitalization Endesa Spain is aiming to concentrate its
assets in Latin America by placing all of them under Enersis,
and simplifying its group structure.
Following the capitalization, Enersis consolidated pro-forma
debt and cash generation would not change significantly as
approximately 99% of the assets in which Enersis would increase
its stake are already being consolidated by the company. On an
individual basis, Enersis' dividend stream from its subsidiaries
would marginally increase, proportionally to the increase of its
stake in such entities, assuming the current dividend policy.
Enersis and Endesa Chile's ratings could be pressured in the
event of a material change in Enersis current dividend policy or
the existence of any additional transfer of funds to its
shareholders. Endesa announced it does not expect to use the
expected cash contribution from minority shareholders to
increase Enersis dividend payments or to receive any
intercompany loans from Enersis. On a pro-forma basis, the
potential contribution in cash from minority shareholders' would
enhance Enersis' cash position and growth prospects. The
proposed capitalization has raised various market participants'
concerns including: the valuation of the assets to be
transferred, the potential dilution of minority shareholders,
and the potential for Endesa Spain's stake in Enersis to rise
above the 65% limit established in Enersis by-laws should
minority shareholders be diluted. The Chilean regulator SVS has
declared that the transaction will be considered as a related
parties' transaction.
Enersis' board of directors will have to comply with
procedures related to such type of transactions, which includes
the issuance of its opinion on such event. An extraordinary
shareholders meeting has been called for September 2012, to vote
on this capitalization. Separately, Enersis has announced a long
term investment regional plan of USD 16 to 20 billion that
includes greenfield projects (approximately USD 14 - 16
billion), increase of stakes in existing assets (up to USD 4
billion) and acquisitions (up to USD 6 billion). The details on
the application and the timing of its execution are still
pending. Fitch will assess the impact of such capex once
additional information is available. Fitch's analysis of Enersis
incorporates an annual consolidated capex of USD 1 to 1.1
billion, to be fully funded with its cash generation. A
substantial increase from such capex level that results in an
increase in leverage of Enersis would likely put pressure on the
current ratings.
The rating downgrade of Endesa Spain to BBB+ are to the same
rating level as Enersis and Endesa Chile's ratings as will not
have an impact given the solid credit profile of these entities
which, up to date, have been analyzed on a stand-alone basis.
However, any material changes to dividend policies resulting
from a weakening parent or the significantly expanded capex
program could pressure Enersis and Endesa Chile existing
ratings. On Aug. 2, 2012, Fitch downgraded the ratings of Endesa
Espana y Enel SpA to 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative, from 'A-'
Rating Watch Negative. Enersis is 60.62% owned by Endesa S.A.,
which is in turn owned by Enel SpA (92%). As of June 2012,
Enersis maintained strong credit metrics with an
EBITDA-to-interest of 4.5x and net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.4x. For
the latest 12 months (LTM) EBITDA was USD4.4 billion, capex of
USD 1 billion (excluding acquisitions of intangibles), dividends
payments of USD 1.1 billion, with resulted in a positive free
cash flow.
Enersis individual dividend payments are estimated in USD
500 million per annum. Enersis credit profile incorporates a
solid liquidity of USD 1.5 billion as of June 2012, enhanced by
committed credit lines for USD 887 million.
Fitch rates the following: Enersis S.A.:
--Foreign currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Local currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Issuer national scale rating 'AA(cl)';
--National scale short-term rating 'F1+/AA(cl)' ;
--Equity 'Primera Clase Nivel 1'. The rating Outlook is
Stable. Endesa Chile S.A.:
--Foreign currency IDR 'BBB+';
--Local currrency IDR 'BBB+';
--Issuer national scale rating 'AA(cl)';
--National scale short-term rating 'F1+/AA(cl)' ;
--Equity, 'Primera Clase Nivel 1'. The rating Outlook is
Stable. Endesa S.A.:
--IDR 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative. Enel Spa:
--IDR 'BBB+'; Rating Watch Negative.