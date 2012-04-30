(The following was released by the rating agency) NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, April 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Enn Tee International Private Limited's National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating action is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by Enn Tee's small size of operations and high customer concentration. During January-December 2011, total sales were INR351.9m, of which 47.1% was contributed by top three customers. Fitch also notes Enn Tee's stressed liquidity position, as reflected by its average working capital limits utilisation of 99.6% in the last 12 months.

The ratings are also constrained by the company's low gross interest coverage of 1.54x in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY10: 1.63x) and high, though significantly improved, net financial leverage (net debt/EBITDA) of 6.85x (30x). The latter was a result of an improvement operating EBITDA margins to 5.7% from 4.4% during the same period.

The ratings are, however, supported by Enn Tee's substantial 346% yoy revenue growth in FY11 to INR246m due to a continuous enhancement in installed capacity from FY10 to reach 312 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) in January 2011 as part of its INR68m capex. The company also introduced new value-added products (PP polyester: full-drawn yarn (FDY)) in its product portfolio in February 2012 as part of the capex.

The ratings draw comfort from the long-standing experience of Enn Tee's founders of over 13 years in the domestic textile industry. The ratings are also supported by the company's comfortable market position in the niche crimp polypropylene (PP) market and the proximity of its manufacturing facility to the client base in Delhi-National Capital Region by being located in Sidkul, Haridwar. Nearly 70% of the PP market is based in this region.

Negative rating action may result from a decline in operating EBITDA on a sustained basis leading to gross interest coverage below 1.25x. Conversely, a sustainable improvement in operating EBITDA margins coupled with gross interest coverage above 2x may result in positive rating action

Enn Tee was established in 1999 to manufacture PP-POY, PP-FDY and dope-dyed crimp yarn, which are mainly used in socks manufacturing.

Fitch has also affirmed Enn Tee's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR58.41m term loan (reduced from INR75m): affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR50m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR33.6m): affirmed at 'Fitch B+(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'