(The following was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/BEIJING/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has placed ENN Energy Holdings Limited's (ENN) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating of 'BBB' on Rating Watch Negative. This follows
the company's joint conditional offer with China Petroleum &
Chemical Corporation (Sinopec, 'A'/Stable), to acquire a stake
of 51% to 75% in China Gas Holdings (CGH) by public offer.
If the transaction proceeds, the increase in ENN's debt will
depend on the proportion of CGH acquired and the acquisition
price. ENN intends to purchase 55% of CGH shares the
joint-offerors may eventually purchase. However, the minimum
conditional joint stake - of 51% of CGH - at the offer price
would result in ENN not achieving a material reduction in funds
from operations (FFO)-adjusted net debt as previously projected
by Fitch. ENN plans to use cash (USD889m at 30 June 2011) and a
bridge loan facility (already provisionally secured) to fund the
acquisition.
Although ENN plans to take a minority interest in CGH, the
credit weakness of this position is partially mitigated by ENN's
majority participation in the controlling partnership with
Sinopec. CGH provides the opportunity for ENN to substantially
increase its exposure to city gas projects (adding CGH's 148 to
its existing 100), albeit diluted by other shareholders.
However, from a credit risk perspective, the acquisition
increases ENN's net indebtedness, while providing limited
incremental cash flows to ENN in the short-to-medium term. Given
CGH's high financial leverage (FY11 total adjusted
debt/operating EBITDAR: 6.6x) and loss-making liquid petroleum
gas operations, Fitch believes CGH's capacity to pay dividends
is limited until its leverage is reduced and capex commitments
ease.
Contrary to Fitch's previous expectations, the offer for CGH
- whether or not the transaction completes - indicates that
there is still a risk of opportunistic investments or other
actions which are more shareholder- than creditor-focused.
Nevertheless in Fitch's view the Chinese city gas market
provides few opportunities for acquisitions of the scale of CGH.
Should the transaction lead to a material weakening of ENN's
financial profile, its ratings will be downgraded. The agency
currently believes that any downgrade is likely to be limited to
one notch to 'BBB-'. However, if the transaction results in a
substantial increase in ENN's financial leverage, or if Fitch
believes that ENN may have substantial future capital calls from
CGH, the negative rating implications may be more severe.
At end-March 2011 CGH had USD1.9bn of debt. However, as a
pre-condition, ENN and Sinopec require that the transaction does
not result in any acceleration of CGH's debt, which should
ensure that there will be no major immediate liquidity support
required by CGH following a change of ownership.
The RWN will be resolved upon the completion of the
transaction, expected in mid-2012. It is subject to various
approvals and several pre-conditions.