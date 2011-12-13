(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/BEIJING/SINGAPORE, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed ENN Energy Holdings Limited's (ENN) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' on Rating Watch Negative. This follows the company's joint conditional offer with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec, 'A'/Stable), to acquire a stake of 51% to 75% in China Gas Holdings (CGH) by public offer.

If the transaction proceeds, the increase in ENN's debt will depend on the proportion of CGH acquired and the acquisition price. ENN intends to purchase 55% of CGH shares the joint-offerors may eventually purchase. However, the minimum conditional joint stake - of 51% of CGH - at the offer price would result in ENN not achieving a material reduction in funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net debt as previously projected by Fitch. ENN plans to use cash (USD889m at 30 June 2011) and a bridge loan facility (already provisionally secured) to fund the acquisition.

Although ENN plans to take a minority interest in CGH, the credit weakness of this position is partially mitigated by ENN's majority participation in the controlling partnership with Sinopec. CGH provides the opportunity for ENN to substantially increase its exposure to city gas projects (adding CGH's 148 to its existing 100), albeit diluted by other shareholders.

However, from a credit risk perspective, the acquisition increases ENN's net indebtedness, while providing limited incremental cash flows to ENN in the short-to-medium term. Given CGH's high financial leverage (FY11 total adjusted debt/operating EBITDAR: 6.6x) and loss-making liquid petroleum gas operations, Fitch believes CGH's capacity to pay dividends is limited until its leverage is reduced and capex commitments ease.

Contrary to Fitch's previous expectations, the offer for CGH - whether or not the transaction completes - indicates that there is still a risk of opportunistic investments or other actions which are more shareholder- than creditor-focused. Nevertheless in Fitch's view the Chinese city gas market provides few opportunities for acquisitions of the scale of CGH.

Should the transaction lead to a material weakening of ENN's financial profile, its ratings will be downgraded. The agency currently believes that any downgrade is likely to be limited to one notch to 'BBB-'. However, if the transaction results in a substantial increase in ENN's financial leverage, or if Fitch believes that ENN may have substantial future capital calls from CGH, the negative rating implications may be more severe.

At end-March 2011 CGH had USD1.9bn of debt. However, as a pre-condition, ENN and Sinopec require that the transaction does not result in any acceleration of CGH's debt, which should ensure that there will be no major immediate liquidity support required by CGH following a change of ownership.

The RWN will be resolved upon the completion of the transaction, expected in mid-2012. It is subject to various approvals and several pre-conditions.