(The following was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 23, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today said that its BBB-/Stable ratings on
Envestra Ltd. were not immediately affected by the company's
announcement of its half-year results to Dec. 31, 2011. The
company's results are in line with our expectations, and we
expect Envestra's full-year performance for fiscal 2012 to be
materially the same as our forecasts. As previously stated, we
believe that prospects for an upgrade are likely only if we
believe that Envestra can sustainably improve its
funds-from-operations (FFO) to interest at more than 2.0x and
FFO to debt at more than 8% under foreseeable downside
scenarios, including weaker gas demand. In our opinion, the key
risks to improved credit metrics are the upcoming Victorian
regulatory decision as well as the volatility of gas demand.
We note Australian Competition Tribunal's decision in
January 2012 in relation to Envestra's regulatory appeals.
Consequently, the Australian Energy Regulator has made a
decision earlier this month to bring forward the price increases
in relation to South Australia's and Queensland's networks. We
believe the decisions could accelerate an improvement in
Envestra's credit metrics. However, given that Envestra's
Victorian network accounts for about 40% of the company's total
revenue, we believe that the upcoming Victorian regulatory reset
poses a significant risk to an improvement in Envestra's credit
metrics.