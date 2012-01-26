CHICAGO, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'A-' rating on approximately $517 million outstanding bonds
issued on behalf of Essentia Health, Minnesota.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Positive from Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are a joint and several obligation of the
obligated group, secured by a pledge of unrestricted
receivables, subject to permitted encumbrances and a debt
service reserve fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IMPROVED OPERATING PERFORMANCE: The Outlook revision to
Positive is supported in part by Essentia's improved operating
cash flow, which reflects healthy revenue growth and expense
control. Through the six-month interim ended Dec. 31, 2011,
Essentia generated a 3.5% operating margin, and 8.9% operating
EBITDA margin, which is commensurate with Fitch's 'A' category
median metrics of 2.6% and 9.4%, respectively. This improved
performance has been sustained since fiscal year end June 30,
2010.
CONSISTENT COVERAGE METRICS: Healthy operating cash flow
continues to drive solid coverage, with Essentia generating 3.8
times (x) coverage of maximum annual debt service (MADS) by
EBITDA and 3.7x by operating EBITDA through the Dec. 31, 2011
interim period. Further, Essentia's overall debt burden is
moderate, as evidenced by debt to operating EBITDA of 3.6x and
debt to capitalization of 42.6%, against Fitch's 'A' category
medians of 4.0x and 41.9%, respectively.
STRONG MARKET POSITION: Essentia's stable market position
within an expansive service area in the upper Midwest has
supported solid utilization and consistent revenue growth in
2011 and should continue to support robust operations going
forward.
INTEGRATED DELIVERY SYSTEM: Essentia continues to expand and
enhance its physician relationships and market presence, to a
sizeable base of over 750 physicians across 61 clinics within
its expansive service area in 2011. Fitch believes the physician
alignment in addition to Essentia's EPIC information technology
implementation should result in improved efficiencies and will
position the organization well for healthcare reform.
ADEQUATE LIQUIDITY: Essentia's liquidity ratios remain weak
for the rating category. At Dec. 31, 2011 Essentia had $471
million in unrestricted cash and investments (adjusted for a
$28.7 million line of credit draw), equating to 118.5 days of
cash on hand (DCOH), 90.2% cash to debt, and 12.1x cushion
ratio, all below Fitch's 'A' category median ratios of 194.1
DCOH, 113.8% cash to debt, and 15.4x cushion ratio.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
SUSTAINED IMPROVED PERFORMANCE: Positive rating pressure
could result if Essentia improves its liquidity, which should
occur due to continued solid operating performance and
manageable capital needs.
CREDIT PROFILE
The Outlook revision to Positive reflects good operating
performance through year to date fiscal 2012, and the 'A-'
rating continues to be supported by Essentia's strong market
position and wide geographic presence, and ongoing development
of a highly-integrated physician clinic model. Through the six
months ended Dec. 31, 2011, utilization trends were positive and
Essentia sustained its improved operating performance over
historical levels.
Essentia has reduced the risk in its debt profile since
Fitch's last review, which is viewed positively. Total long-term
debt at Dec. 31, 2011 was $522.4 million. Essentia converted its
series 2008 variable rate demand bonds to fixed rate in 2010,
and the only bank renewal risk remaining includes its $110
million series 2010 index floating bonds (due in 2014) and a $25
million direct bank loan (due in 2015). Essentia has several
interest rate swaps outstanding; however, no collateral is
currently being posted. Collateral posting is required above a
$10 million threshold.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Essentia has drawn $28.7 million from a
line of credit to preserve its liquidity as it implements its
EPIC platform. The line of credit is expected to be repaid from
cash flow by the end of the fiscal year.
The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
Essentia will continue to generate sufficient cash flow to
support its near-term capital needs without depleting cash
reserves or requiring additional debt. Fitch believes that
liquidity growth over the next one to two years to levels more
reflective of Fitch's 'A' category medians would likely result
in positive rating movement.
Essentia is an integrated health care system with acute
hospitals and physician clinics spread throughout Northern
Minnesota, Eastern North Dakota, and Northwest Wisconsin. Its
operations include 15 hospitals and 61 clinics across the
region, and over 750 physicians, including the 450 physician
multi-specialty Duluth Clinic. Essentia's total revenue in
fiscal 2011 was approximately $1.6 billion. Essentia covenants
to provide quarterly unaudited consolidated financial statements
within 60 days of quarter end and annual audited financial
statements and operating data with 120 days to the Municipal
Securities Rulemaking Board's EMMA system. Disclosure to Fitch
has been timely and thorough, with good access to management.