(The following was released by the rating agency)
July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based
E.Sun Securities Corporation's (ESS) National Ratings at
Long-Term 'A(twn)' with Stable Outlook and Short-Term 'F1(twn)'.
ESS is a wholly-owned subsidiary of E.Sun Financial Holding
Company (ESFHC).
The National Ratings of ESS are driven by obligatory support
from its parent ESFHC and close links between their risk
profiles. The Stable Outlook is supported by ESFHC's resilient
credit profile and continuing strong parental support. The
ratings may benefit from a significant improvement of ESFHC's
risk-adjusted earnings and capitalisation.
Conversely, significant deterioration in ESFHC's asset
quality and capital position arising from aggressive growth
strategy could put downward pressure on ESS's ratings. ESS will
continue to focus on growing its core earnings while remaining
conservative in proprietary trading and in risk control. Its
market share for securities brokerage and margin loans rose to
1.38% and 1.52% at end-Q112, respectively, from 0.74% and 1.2%
at end-2008. This was driven by cross-selling to E.Sun
Commercial Bank's (ESB) - ESFHC's principle subsidiary - larger
customer base and its own network expansion.
The company's prudent risk management is manifested in its
subdued market risk appetite and limited default in its margin
loan portfolio. ESFHC posted 46% yoy growth in consolidated net
income in Q112, versus a 10% decline in 2011. This was mainly
attributed to ESB's one-time disposal gains of legacy
collateralised bond obligations for TWD1.6bn and enhanced core
earnings offset by increased operating costs and impairment
charges. ESFHC's weakened bottom line in 2011 was a result of
raising ESB's general provisions to more than 1% of total loans
at end-2011 from 0.6% at end-2010 and increased operating costs
to reinforce its fee-based franchise such as wealth management
and credit card.
SFHC's leverage remains moderate with a 108% double leverage
ratio at end-2011. ESB consistently reported below-average
non-performing loan ratios before and after the economic
downturn during 2008-2009. Its Tier 1 ratio of 9.02% as end-2011
is adequate for its prudently managed asset quality. ESS is a
mid-sized brokerage firm with a market share of 1.38% in Taiwan
at end-March 2012. The company, accounting for 0.5% of ESFHC's
consolidated assets at end-March 2012, is part of the group's
integrated financial service platform.
ESFHC is a mid-sized and bank-centric financial holding
company in Taiwan which mainly provides banking and securities
brokerage service, through ESB and ESS. ESB had a 3.55% market
share in deposits at end-March 2012. A Credit Update on ESS will
be published shortly on www.fitchratings.com.