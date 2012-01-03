(The following was released by the rating agency)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, January 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Eternal Heart Care Centre and Research Institute Private Limited (EHCRI) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned EHCRI's INR600m long-term loans a 'Fitch B+(ind)' rating.

The ratings are constrained by EHCRI's lack of an operational track record as its only hospital is still under construction stage. The ratings are also limited by the stiff competition from well-established, large corporate super speciality hospitals in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The ratings are, however, supported by the vast experience of EHCRI's founder - Dr. Samin K Sharma - in the field of cardiology and the company's plans to offer a wide range of speciality services. The ratings are also supported by the relative immunity of the healthcare sector against seasonal and economic factors.

Negative rating guidelines include delays in commissioning of the hospital and /or lower-than-expected operational performance of the company leading to low net interest coverage (op. EBITDA/net interest). Conversely, timely commencement of operations with high occupancy rates resulting in high net interest coverage would be positive for the ratings.

EHCRI was incorporated in 2007 and plans to exploit the growing opportunity of medical tourism in the country. The promoter is currently associated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Medical Centre, New York, USA. The company is setting up a 225-bed super-specialty hospital in Jaipur, and expects it to be fully operational by Q2FY12. The overall cost of the project is around INR920m, being funded in a debt/equity mix of 3:1. The repayment of the term loans is to commence from October 2013.