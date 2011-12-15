(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 15, 2011-Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed its 'A-' corporate credit rating on ETSA Utilities Finance Pty Ltd (ETSA). At the same time, we have revised the standalone credit profile (SACP) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. The outlook on the corporate credit rating remains stable. As the SACP is now in line with the rating on ETSA's controlling shareholder, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd. (CKI; A-/Stable/--), the rating on ETSA no longer receives a one-notch uplift from the parent.

The SACP revision reflects our view that ETSA's cash flow coverage metrics will be sustainably stronger than its funds from operation (FFO)-to-interest and FFO-to-debt policy limits. We consider that ETSA's favorable regulatory outcome, reduced debt funding of its capital expenditure, and shareholder commitment to gradually reduce debt-to-regulated asset base (RAB) metric to 75% by 2015 support the SACP.

"In our view, the company's commitment to reduce its debt-to-RAB metric will drive an improvement in ETSA's forecast credit metrics in the medium term, consistent with the 'a-' SACP," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Andrew Choi. "Although ETSA's corporate credit rating is no longer reliant on CKI, we will continue to assess CKI's commitment to ETSA. CKI's continued support will provide ETSA with some protection in case of short-term deterioration in its standalone credit quality."

A key factor supporting the ratings is the predictable and stable nature of cash flows provided by ETSA's regulated monopoly network operations. Partially offsetting this strength is the exposure to electricity demand risk and high level of ongoing capital expenditure.

The stable rating outlook reflects our view of the certainty and stability of cash flow from the group's regulated distribution business, with the current regulatory determination applying until June 2015; and the financial metrics that we expect ETSA to operate within. Over the medium term, given the company's commitment to reduce debt-to-RAB ratio to 75%, we expect FFO-to-interest and FFO-to-debt coverage to be more than 3.0x and 15% respectively. Further, we expect ETSA to maintain its rigorous approach for its unregulated businesses and sustain the margins in that segment.

We consider that any upward revision in the ratings is unlikely in the near term given our expectation of ETSA's credit metrics over the medium term.