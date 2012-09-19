Uruguay says consumer prices rose 0.13 percent in May
MONTEVIDEO, June 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.13 percent in May from the prior month, government data showed on Monday, bringing the country's 12-month inflation rate to 5.58 percent.
Sept 20 Moody's assigns Aa2 underlying rating with negative outlook to Eugene School District No. 4J (Lane and Linn Counties), OR G.O. bonds
MONTEVIDEO, June 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.13 percent in May from the prior month, government data showed on Monday, bringing the country's 12-month inflation rate to 5.58 percent.
BERLIN, June 5 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde has offered Greece's European creditors a way out of their impasse over Athens' debts that would allow the euro zone to release a tranche of aid later this month.