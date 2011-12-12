Dec 12 Moody's Investors Service said on Monday it will revisit the ratings of European nations in the first quarter of 2012, after last week's summit did not produce decisive initiatives and left the euro area prone to further shocks.

"The absence of measures to stabilise credit markets over the short term means that the euro area, and the wider EU, remain prone to further shocks and the cohesion of the euro area under continued threat," it said in a report.

The agency added the crisis remains in a critical and volatile stage, with sovereign and bank debt markets prone to acute dislocation which policymakers will find increasingly hard to contain.