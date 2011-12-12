Dec 12 Moody's Investors Service said on
Monday it will revisit the ratings of European nations in the
first quarter of 2012, after last week's summit did not produce
decisive initiatives and left the euro area prone to further
shocks.
"The absence of measures to stabilise credit markets over
the short term means that the euro area, and the wider EU,
remain prone to further shocks and the cohesion of the euro area
under continued threat," it said in a report.
The agency added the crisis remains in a critical and
volatile stage, with sovereign and bank debt markets prone to
acute dislocation which policymakers will find increasingly hard
to contain.