NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its issue-level
rating and revised its recovery rating on U.S.-based Euramax
International Inc.'s (B-/Stable/--) $375 million senior secured
notes due 2016. We affirmed the 'B-' issue rating (same as the
corporate credit rating) on these notes and revised the recovery
rating to '4' from '3'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our
expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see
Standard & Poor's recovery report on Euramax International to be
published on RatingsDirect following the release of this
report.)
"We revised the recovery ratings on U.S.-based building
products manufacturer Euramax International Inc. to better
capture the potential that asset-based lending credit facility
claims could dampen recovery prospects for noteholders." said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gayle Bowerman.
The ratings on U.S.-based Euramax International Inc. reflect
Standard & Poor's view of the company's highly leveraged
financial risk profile given its substantial debt load and low
interest coverage metrics. Our ratings also incorporate our view
of Euramax's "weak" business risk reflected in its significant
exposure to challenging residential and nonresidential
construction markets and volatile raw material costs.