NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) March 29, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its issue-level rating and revised its recovery rating on U.S.-based Euramax International Inc.'s (B-/Stable/--) $375 million senior secured notes due 2016. We affirmed the 'B-' issue rating (same as the corporate credit rating) on these notes and revised the recovery rating to '4' from '3'. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectations for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Euramax International to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)

"We revised the recovery ratings on U.S.-based building products manufacturer Euramax International Inc. to better capture the potential that asset-based lending credit facility claims could dampen recovery prospects for noteholders." said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Gayle Bowerman.

The ratings on U.S.-based Euramax International Inc. reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile given its substantial debt load and low interest coverage metrics. Our ratings also incorporate our view of Euramax's "weak" business risk reflected in its significant exposure to challenging residential and nonresidential construction markets and volatile raw material costs.