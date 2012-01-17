(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- We are affirming the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+'
short-term issuer credit ratings on the European Investment Bank
(EIB).
-- The outlook is negative.
LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services today affirmed the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+'
short-term issuer credit ratings on the European Investment
Bank. We removed the long-term foreign currency issuer credit
rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative
implications on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is negative.
The 'AAA' rating on the European Investment Bank (EIB) is
based primarily on our view of EIB's franchise value and on the
historical performance of its loan portfolio. These attributes
offset in our opinion the EIB's less-favorable capital and
liquidity ratios relative to most other 'AAA' rated multilateral
lending institutions (MLIs; see "Supranationals Special Edition
2011," published Sept. 23, 2011, comparative data section) and
the recent reduction of its 'AAA' callable capital.
EIB is the largest supranational financial institution rated
by Standard & Poor's. It is the primary official lending vehicle
for financing European capital expenditures ("project lending").
It was established by treaty in 1958 and is owned by the 27
members of the European Union (EU).
EIB's outstanding loans (including asset-backed securities)
totaled EUR360 billion at June 30, 2011, or about 82% of total
assets. About 90% of the loan portfolio was on projects within
EU member countries, and nearly all of the remainder was
guaranteed by either the EU or EU member states. The pace of
granting new lending commitments began to fall in
2011,consistent with the bank's aim of arresting the decline in
its capital ratios.
Although EIB has had some loan losses since its inception,
we see that the quality of its loan portfolio historically has
been very high. At June 30, 2011, there were four impaired loans
with a total nominal amount of EUR362 million (0.1% of the loan
portfolio). Although we believe European economic conditions
will remain weak in 2012, we expect EIB's loan performance to
remain good, given its underwriting standards and its historical
treatment as a privileged creditor.
EIB had adjusted shareholders' equity of nearly EUR41
billion at June 30, 2011. As a consequence, its ratio of
adjusted shareholders' equity plus provisions for losses (narrow
risk-bearing capacity; NRBC) to loans, equity investments, and
off-balance-sheet items (which is EIB's purpose-related
exposure; PRE) was an estimated 10.9%, versus an 2010 average of
55.4% for 'AAA' rated MLIs.
Following the lowering of the ratings of France and Austria
on Jan. 13, 2012, EIB's callable capital from its 'AAA' rated
member countries fell to EUR96 billion, from EUR137 billion
previously. Accordingly, we estimate that its ratio of NRBC plus
callable capital from its 'AAA' rated member countries (broad
risk-bearing capacity; BRBC) to PRE has fallen from just over
47% at June 30, 2011, to less than 37% today. Callable capital
rated 'AAA' now represents about 43% of total callable capital
(EUR221 billion), compared with the previous 62%. The 2010
average BRBC for 'AAA' MLIs is 72.6%.
EIB maintains a lower ratio of liquid assets to total assets
than most other 'AAA' rated MLIs. However, it has benefited from
strong market access, even in times of financial stress. EIB is
also an eligible counterparty in the eurozone's monetary policy
operations, giving it access to liquidity from the European
Central Bank (AAA/Stable/A-1+).
The negative outlook reflects our view of the possibility of
a downgrade in 2012 or 2013 if we believe that the embedded
credit risks in EIB's loan or securities portfolios have risen
further, that NRBC in relation to PRE is unlikely to improve, or
that higher funding costs decrease EIB's net interest margin and
thus its capacity to generate equity internally. The ratings
could also come under pressure with a further decrease in BRBC.
Currently, three of EIB's 'AAA' shareholders have ratings with
negative outlooks: Netherlands, Finland, and Luxembourg.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions,
June 30, 2011
-- Supranational Special Edition 2011, Sept. 23, 2011
-- European Investment Bank Long-Term 'AAA' Rating Placed
On CreditWatch Negative, Dec. 7, 2011
-- European Investment Bank, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Criteria For Multilateral Lending Institutions, Oct. 19,
2007
-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011