LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Jan. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on the European Investment Bank. We removed the long-term foreign currency issuer credit rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Dec. 7, 2011. The outlook is negative.

The 'AAA' rating on the European Investment Bank (EIB) is based primarily on our view of EIB's franchise value and on the historical performance of its loan portfolio. These attributes offset in our opinion the EIB's less-favorable capital and liquidity ratios relative to most other 'AAA' rated multilateral lending institutions (MLIs; see "Supranationals Special Edition 2011," published Sept. 23, 2011, comparative data section) and the recent reduction of its 'AAA' callable capital.

EIB is the largest supranational financial institution rated by Standard & Poor's. It is the primary official lending vehicle for financing European capital expenditures ("project lending"). It was established by treaty in 1958 and is owned by the 27 members of the European Union (EU).

EIB's outstanding loans (including asset-backed securities) totaled EUR360 billion at June 30, 2011, or about 82% of total assets. About 90% of the loan portfolio was on projects within EU member countries, and nearly all of the remainder was guaranteed by either the EU or EU member states. The pace of granting new lending commitments began to fall in 2011,consistent with the bank's aim of arresting the decline in its capital ratios.

Although EIB has had some loan losses since its inception, we see that the quality of its loan portfolio historically has been very high. At June 30, 2011, there were four impaired loans with a total nominal amount of EUR362 million (0.1% of the loan portfolio). Although we believe European economic conditions will remain weak in 2012, we expect EIB's loan performance to remain good, given its underwriting standards and its historical treatment as a privileged creditor.

EIB had adjusted shareholders' equity of nearly EUR41 billion at June 30, 2011. As a consequence, its ratio of adjusted shareholders' equity plus provisions for losses (narrow risk-bearing capacity; NRBC) to loans, equity investments, and off-balance-sheet items (which is EIB's purpose-related exposure; PRE) was an estimated 10.9%, versus an 2010 average of 55.4% for 'AAA' rated MLIs.

Following the lowering of the ratings of France and Austria on Jan. 13, 2012, EIB's callable capital from its 'AAA' rated member countries fell to EUR96 billion, from EUR137 billion previously. Accordingly, we estimate that its ratio of NRBC plus callable capital from its 'AAA' rated member countries (broad risk-bearing capacity; BRBC) to PRE has fallen from just over 47% at June 30, 2011, to less than 37% today. Callable capital rated 'AAA' now represents about 43% of total callable capital (EUR221 billion), compared with the previous 62%. The 2010 average BRBC for 'AAA' MLIs is 72.6%.

EIB maintains a lower ratio of liquid assets to total assets than most other 'AAA' rated MLIs. However, it has benefited from strong market access, even in times of financial stress. EIB is also an eligible counterparty in the eurozone's monetary policy operations, giving it access to liquidity from the European Central Bank (AAA/Stable/A-1+).

The negative outlook reflects our view of the possibility of a downgrade in 2012 or 2013 if we believe that the embedded credit risks in EIB's loan or securities portfolios have risen further, that NRBC in relation to PRE is unlikely to improve, or that higher funding costs decrease EIB's net interest margin and thus its capacity to generate equity internally. The ratings could also come under pressure with a further decrease in BRBC. Currently, three of EIB's 'AAA' shareholders have ratings with negative outlooks: Netherlands, Finland, and Luxembourg.

