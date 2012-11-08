(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe that Brazil-based developer Even will improve
its cash generation in the next few quarters and maintain a
relatively prudent financial policy.
-- We are affirming our 'BB-' global scale corporate credit
rating with stable outlook on Even.
-- We are revising our outlook on the 'brA-' national scale
rating to positive from stable.
-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Even's
financial profile will further strengthen during the next 18
months.
Rating Action
On Nov. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its outlook on Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. (Even)
'brA-' national scale rating to positive from stable. At the
same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' global scale corporate credit
rating on the company. The outlook on this rating remains
stable. Rationale The positive outlook on the national scale
rating reflects our expectation that Even's financial profile
will strengthen during the next 18 months, as the company
continues to prioritize profitability and cash flows generation
in 2012 and 2013. Despite its relatively smaller size and
narrower operating scope as a niche player in the housing
sector, we view Even's strategy as prudent compared with that of
many of its competitors and more consistent in terms of
execution, growth targets, geographical expansion, and venture
into new business lines. However, its leverage metric has been
rising in the past year or so, and we don't project it to
decline significantly in the next couple of years. The ratings
on Even reflect our assessment of its "aggressive" financial
risk profile and "weak" business risk profile.
We believe that during the next few years, Even will deploy
its inventories, as seen in 51% of its sales coming from
inventory during the first half of 2012, compared to 43% a year
before. Our base-case scenario considers that Even should
generate potential sales value (PSV) of R$2.5 billion in 2012
and R$2.65 billion in 2013, which should translate into net
revenue growth of about 4% and 8%, respectively. Although we
expect Even's adjusted new unit starts pace to be in line with
slower unit sales, reflecting more stable sales trends for
homebuilders in Brazil, we believe that sales from projects
completed during 2011 and 2010 should raise its cash flow during
the next two to three years.
We expect Even's EBITDA margin, which was at 18% during the
first half of the year, to slightly increase by the end of 2012
and continue improving gradually during the next few years, as
projects launched in 2012--with higher gross margins--gain a
larger weight in sales. Currently 82% of the company's total
inventory is comprised of units launched in 2011 and the first
half of 2012, which should improve margins. Additionally, Even
executes 95% of its construction projects itself, allowing for a
high degree of vertical integration and more rigid cost
controls.
The company is likely to improve cash flow generation due to
the following factors:
-- Falling inventories, focusing on maximizing the pace at
which units are developed and sold (inventory sales to supply
ratio was of 20.4% as of June 30, 2012);
-- Improving cash collections on delivered units, projected
to be around 90 days; and
-- Keeping sales cancellations and delinquency at low
levels, allowing for a strong cash collection on existing
receivables.
This will lead to neutral free operating cash flow
generation in 2012 and about R$185 million in 2013. We expect
Even's debt level to remain relatively unchanged, as its
expected cash flows should be sufficient to fund working-capital
requirements, including land purchases.
We expect this will lead to slightly stronger credit metrics
during the next 24 months: total debt to EBITDA of about 4.0x
and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 20%,
compared with 4.1x and 18%, respectively, for the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012. For the units being completed and
delivered, we expect Even to manage more bureaucratic procedures
in permits and licenses well, so that cash inflows from these
completed units keep improving. During the first half of 2012
the bulk of Even's sales came from middle- and high-end housing;
however, we believe the company will continue to explore
projects in the higher-end of the affordable housing segment,
which has a faster working capital cycle and provides larger
synergies. Nevertheless, this is also a more volatile market
that operates under tighter operating margins. As of this same
date, PSV of land bank was of R$5.4 billion, out of which 40%
corresponded to affordable segment.
Liquidity
We assess Even's liquidity as "adequate," based on our
estimates that the company's sources of liquidity will cover its
uses by 1.6x during the next 12 months and 2.1x in the 24
months. Our base-case scenario for the following 12 months
considers as key sources of liquidity of R$485 million in cash
as of June 30, 2012, our expectation of R$255 million in FFO,
recently issued R$150 million debentures, and prearranged
funding from Sistema Financiero Habitacao in form of
construction loans of more than R$850 million (estimated at
about 60% of projected ex-land construction cost). We consider
uses of liquidity as working capital, capital expenditures, and
dividend disbursements of about R$460 million and maturities of
R$620 million (including payables of land purchases). On Oct. 3,
2012, Even issued a five-year tenor debenture of R$150 million,
which it will use to repay R$128 million of previous issues
maturing in the short term (R$32 million were already amortized
in October). The company will allocate the remaining R$22
million to the amortization of production financing. With this
issuance, the company improved its capital structure through the
extension of average life of its debt and reducing its financing
cost.
Outlook
The stable outlook on the global scale rating reflects our
expectation that Even's financial policy and key strategies will
lead to improved credit metrics in the next few quarters, thus
offsetting the weaker metrics in 2012. We could raise the global
scale rating if the company achieves positive FOCF generation
within the next 12 months, resulting in total debt to EBITDA of
around 2.0x. We could raise the national scale rating if FOCF
turns positive in 2013, allowing for credit metrics to improve
gradually and cash to remain above R$450 million. We could
revise the outlook on the national scale rating back to stable
if the company is unable to cash in on delivered units as
expected, causing a longer-than-expected working capital cycle
that would lead to a higher-than-expected leverage metric.
List Ratings Affirmed
Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Even Construtora e Incorporadora S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating
Brazilian Rating Scale brA-/Positive/-- brA-/Stable/--