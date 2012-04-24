(The following was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, April 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned Lembaga Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia's (Indonesia
Eximbank) USD500m senior notes, issued under its USD1.5bn euro
medium term note (EMTN) programme, a final rating of 'BBB-'.
This follows the completion of the notes issue and the receipt
of final documents conforming to information previously
received. The final rating is same as the expected rating
assigned on 15 April 2012.
The notes are rated at the same level as Indonesia
Eximbank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB-'. This is because the notes constitute direct and
senior unsecured obligations of Indonesia Eximbank, and rank
equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations. The proceeds will be used to support Indonesia
Eximbank's business growth.
Indonesia Eximbank, previously known as PT Bank Ekspor
Indonesia (Persero), was established in 2009 through an Act of
Parliament and is wholly-owned by Government of Indonesia.