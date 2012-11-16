(The following was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed The Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China's
(Taiwan's Eximbank) Long-Term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and National Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(twn)'. The rating Outlook is Stable. A full rating list may
be found at the end of this commentary.
Taiwan's Eximbank's IDR remains aligned with that of the
Taiwan sovereign, reflecting Fitch's expectations of a very high
propensity of government support in the event it is required.
Taiwan's Eximbank is a policy bank wholly-owned by the
government. Its role is to promote trade and develop the
Taiwan's economy - a mission of paramount importance in light of
the country's export-dependent economic structure. State support
has been reinforced through the expansion of funding sources and
export insurance capacity from various government agencies,
including the central bank, amid a challenging external
environment in 2012.
This increased funding has been renewed or expanded since
the 1980s or1990s, according to the government's policy for
promoting external trade. Taiwan's Eximbank has been able to
maintain modest profitability while executing government policy
in external trade along various stages of economic cycles.
Balance sheet integrity is prudently managed with a good capital
strength and satisfactory asset quality profile. The bank has
never been in financial stress that required government's
capital or liquidity support.
That said, the bank may be exposed to greater sovereign
risks of emerging markets in the near term, in line with the
nation's strategy to explore these markets with growth
potential, particularly amid the weakening global economic
growth prospects. The agency believes that the government
support will be forthcoming if the bank experiences severe
losses and liquidity stress.
The Outlook on Taiwan's Eximbank's IDR is Stable, in line
with that of the Taiwan sovereign rating. Any rating action on
the Taiwan sovereign and/or changes in perceived propensity of
government support could trigger a similar rating action on the
bank. Fitch believes the latter is a less likely scenario in the
near to medium term.
Taiwan's Eximbank was established in 1979 under The
Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China Act to support
government economic and trade policies. It's a fully state-owned
bank supervised under the Ministry of Finance (MoF). A Credit
Update on Taiwan's Eximbank will be available shortly at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-Term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior Unsecured Debt: affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'