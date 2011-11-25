(The following was released by the rating agency)

Nov 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Fabtech Projects & Engineers Ltd's (FPEL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB (ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. The ratings reflect FPEL's comfortable credit profile and liquidity position.

In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), the company's net financial leverage (adjusted debt net of cash/EBITDAR) remained flat at 1.62x and interest coverage, though it declined slightly, was high at 3.0x (FY10: 3.7x). It continued to generate positive cash from operations in FY11 and had cash and cash equivalent balance of INR531m (FY10: INR528m).

The ratings continue to draw comfort FPEL's robust order book of INR18.0bn (4.7x FY11 revenues) as on date, to be executed over the medium term, and strong customer credit profile. A majority of FPEL's customers are large public sector enterprise, such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ('Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited, and GAIL (India) Limited ('BBB-'/Stable).

The ratings are, however, constrained by execution risks associated with two of FPEL's significant revenue-generating projects (INR3.5bn each) for its projects division. In FY11, delays in the start of the two projects due to site clearance issues resulted in a lower-than-expected revenue and profitability growth.

Other rating constraints include possible liquidity pressures on account of higher working capital requirements, due to a growing order book, and execution risks associated with its debt-funded INR470m capex for the phase II of its textile plant. Fitch notes that until commercial production begins at the phase II textile plant, debt servicing - to begin from July 2012 - would be through cash flows generated from the company's projects division.

A negative rating action may result from delays in execution of FPEL's large projects and net financial leverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, timely execution of its two projects and net financial leverage of 2.0x or below on a sustained basis may result in positive rating action. FPEL was established in 1992 as a fabrication unit for carbon and steel pressure vessels.

Over a span of 19 years, the company has transformed itself into an engineering procurement construction company and a manufacturer of process equipment, pressure vessels and mounded bullet storage systems. They have also ventured into cotton yarn manufacturing. In FY11, the company reported revenue of INR3.8bn (FY10: INR2.9bn) and an EBITDA margin of 13.4% (13.6%).

Fitch has also affirmed FPEL's bank loans as follows:

- INR980m long-term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)';

- INR350m fund-based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)';

and

- INR7,130m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A2(ind)'.