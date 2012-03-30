(The following was released by the rating agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) March 30, 2012--In a report
published today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services identifies
five key macroeconomic factors that are most relevant to the
credit quality of Australian and New Zealand structured finance
securities, and its rating actions. The report is titled
"Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And
Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic
Factors On Ratings." The factors are GDP growth, the
unemployment rate, house prices, share market returns, and the
corporate credit risk premium.
The report follows a similar analysis we published in 2011
that explored the links between macroeconomic factors and
structured finance rating movements worldwide ("Global
Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors," published Nov.
4, 2011). As with the global study, we began our study with the
historical correlation, then conducted a sensitivity analysis as
well as best-, expected-, and worst-case macroeconomic scenario
analyses to estimate the potential impact of the five
macroeconomic factors on ratings transitions.
Australia has experienced only mild economic stress during
the past 11 years, and relatively stable Australian and New
Zealand ratings compared with the rating transition of global
structured finance securities. The absence of rating performance
data during the downturn as a result of this stability limits
the ability to estimate how macroeconomic factors would change
credit quality during a severe downturn in Australia, based on
Australian experience alone. Consequently, the results show a
considerably weaker correlation between the five macroeconomic
variables and the rating movements of Australian and New Zealand
structured finance securities than seen in the global study.
We believe the rating performance could track more closely
to the global experience in an extreme case or our hypothetical
worst-case scenario, and therefore reference has been made to
the global outcome. Under our worst-case scenario, which would
be equivalent to the U.S. Great Depression of the 1930s, 'AAA'
ratings on Australian and New Zealand structured finance
securities could transition to between the 'BBB' and 'CCC'
rating category. However, we believe that there are various
differentiating factors that may mitigate the risk of the
ratings on Australian and New Zealand structured finance
securities migrating to the full extent estimated in the global
study.
In recent times, Australia has benefitted from the
insatiable demand for commodities from its trading partners in
Asia, particularly China. Under our base-case scenario for 2012,
we expect Australia to remain dependent on its mining boom as
global economic uncertainties heighten. Standard & Poor's
expects China to experience a soft landing in 2012, with its GDP
growth slowing to 8%. Based on this scenario, we expect the
Australian economy to grow at 3.3%, house prices to soften about
5% and the unemployment rate to remain relatively stable at
5.2%. We believe Australian and New Zealand structured finance
securities are well positioned to weather a soft landing in
China, and we expect ratings to remain relatively stable.
The report focuses solely on the historical relationship
between certain macroeconomic factors and Australian and New
Zealand structured finance rating movements as a whole. However,
many other factors affect rating trends, and some of our key
rating assumptions are likely to be transaction specific, such
as the creditworthiness of financial institutions that act as
counterparties in securitizations and the effect of country risk
on creditworthiness.