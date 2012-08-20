NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 20, 2012--Since our previous report, the number of global fallen angels increased by eight to 32 (through Aug. 8), said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Fallen Angels In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: Italian Banks Lead The Spike In Fallen Angels Count." We define fallen angels as issuers Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgrades to speculative grade from investment grade.

"This is the largest increase of any reporting period this year," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "In comparison, the count was 28 at this point last year." The 42 fallen angels account for US$265.6 (EUR214.8) billion in rated debt.

Four of the eight fallen angels are Italy-based banks. Italy faces a potentially deeper and more prolonged recession than Standard & Poor's had originally anticipated. As a result, Standard & Poor's believes that Italian banks are more vulnerable to rising loan losses due to the combined effect of mounting problem assets and reduced coverage of loan loss reserves. (For more information, see "BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks," published Aug. 3, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

The potential fallen angels--issuers rated 'BBB-' with either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications--total 42. We added seven entities to the potential fallen angels list since our last report and removed 10. By region, Europe leads with 14 entities (33% of the total), Asia-Pacific follows with 12 (29%), and the U.S. with 11 (26%). The bank sector has the most potential fallen angels, with 19. The 42 potential fallen angels have US$132.6 (EUR107.2) billion in rated debt.