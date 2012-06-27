(The following was released by the rating agency)
June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Far Eastern
International Bank's (FEIB) proposed TWD3bn seven-year
subordinated bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(twn)'. The
subordinated bonds carry a fixed coupon rate of 1.75% and will
mature on 27 June 2019. The bond issue is aimed at enhancing the
bank's capitalisation.
These subordinated bonds are rated one notch below FEIB's
National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)', which has a Stable
Outlook. The bonds' rating is in compliance with Fitch's rating
criteria on subordinated bond instruments of financial
institutions. Founded in 1992, FEIB is a medium-sized private
bank in Taiwan with a deposits market share of 1.3% at end-Q112.
It is a member of Far Eastern Group, one of the largest
conglomerates in Taiwan.