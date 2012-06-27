(The following was released by the rating agency)

June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Far Eastern International Bank's (FEIB) proposed TWD3bn seven-year subordinated bonds a National Long-Term Rating of 'A-(twn)'. The subordinated bonds carry a fixed coupon rate of 1.75% and will mature on 27 June 2019. The bond issue is aimed at enhancing the bank's capitalisation.

These subordinated bonds are rated one notch below FEIB's National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)', which has a Stable Outlook. The bonds' rating is in compliance with Fitch's rating criteria on subordinated bond instruments of financial institutions. Founded in 1992, FEIB is a medium-sized private bank in Taiwan with a deposits market share of 1.3% at end-Q112. It is a member of Far Eastern Group, one of the largest conglomerates in Taiwan.