TAIPEI/SYDNEY, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Far Eastern International Bank's (FEIB) proposed convertible bond of up to USD150m maturing in 2018 a Long-Term rating of 'BBB-' and a National Long-Term rating of 'A(twn)'. The issue will be listed in Singapore Stock Exchange. The proceeds will be used to fund the bank's foreign currency lending.

The convertible bond is rated in line with FEIB's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and National Long-Term rating of 'A(twn)' as it constitutes direct, unconditional, and unsecured obligations of FEIB. The bond's rating is in line with Fitch's criteria on senior bond instruments of financial institutions. Under Fitch's methodology, this instrument has no loss absorption feature and receives no equity credit.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Any rating actions on FEIB's IDR and National Long-Term rating could trigger a similar rating action on the convertible bond ratings. Specifically, a positive rating action may result from a significant and sustained improvement in FEIB's risk-adjusted earnings and core capitalisation, although Fitch considers this unlikely in the near term.

A negative rating action may result from continued deterioration in FEIB's core capitalisation, weakening asset quality due to excessive risk-taking in pursuit of growth, and perceived weakening of group support.

FEIB is a medium-sized private bank in Taiwan with a deposit market share of 1.3% at end-September 2012. FEG owns around 60% of the bank and controls seven out of nine board seats. FEG is one of the largest conglomerates in Taiwan and is composed of several leading industrial and service companies across various sectors.