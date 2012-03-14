(The following was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Fertitta Morton's Restaurants recently closed on its
acquisition of Morton's Restaurants. At the same time, it
refinanced the debt at Claim Jumper.
-- We are assigning our 'B' corporate credit rating to
Houston-based restaurant operator Fertitta Morton's, as well as
a 'BB-' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating to the
company's bank credit facility.
-- The rating outlook is stable, and reflects our view that
Fertitta Morton's Restaurants will increase earnings through
cost-reduction initiatives, allowing the company to maintain
healthy credit metrics.
Rating Action
On March 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B' corporate credit rating to Houston-based
Fertitta Morton's Restaurants Inc. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'BB-' issue-level rating
and '1' recovery rating to the company's $215 million senior
secured bank credit facility, which consists of a $15 million
revolving credit facility due 2016 and a $200 million term loan
due 2017. We understand that the company used the proceeds to
fund the acquisition of Morton's Restaurant Group, refinance
existing debt at Claim Jumper, and pay certain fees and
expenses.
Rationale
The ratings reflect what we consider Fertitta Morton's
Restaurants' "weak" business risk profile (based on our
criteria), which incorporates its presence in the highly
competitive restaurant industry and exposure to commodity cost
swings. The company's brand name recognition and diversity
partly offset these weaknesses. The ratings also reflect a
"highly leveraged" financial risk profile with thin cash flow
coverage ratios. We expect credit measures to improve modestly
in the near term, as the company derives benefits from its
expense reduction initiatives and uses excess cash flows for
debt reduction.
Pro forma for the Morton's Restaurants Group transaction, we
anticipate leverage of 6x and funds from operations (FFO) to
debt of 9%. Going forward, we anticipate credit measures will
improve modestly over the next year.
Specifically, we see leverage declining to 5.5x and FFO to debt
increasing to about 10.5%. EBITDA margins will grow from 17.2%
on a pro forma basis to about 17.9% on profit improvement
programs. Key aspects of our expectations are:
-- Revenue growth of about 1% to 1.5%, primarily from
organic growth initiatives.
-- No new restaurant openings or additional acquisitions,
as we think management will focus on integration.
-- We assume cost reduction targets are achievable because
of management's track record at other acquired operations, and
that cost-cutting efforts would help to offset food cost
inflation.
-- Capital spending of about $12 million, primarily for
remodeling initiatives.
-- Free operating cash flow of about $18 million, about
half of which the company would likely use for debt reduction.
-- No dividends.
Our rating on Fertitta Morton's Restaurants also
incorporates our view of Landry's Inc. (B/Stable/--). Fertitta
Morton's Restaurants is an affiliate of Landry's, sharing the
same management teams. Landry's has demonstrated its ability to
integrate acquisitions without any major issues and has realized
meaningful profit growth through cost cuts, increasing
efficiency, and obtaining buying synergies. A key risk to our
forecast is the potential for management to be distracted by the
concurrent integration of the larger size McCormick & Schmick
restaurants that Landry's is acquiring.
Liquidity
We view Fertitta Morton's Restaurants' liquidity as "adequate."
This indicates that cash sources should exceed uses over the
next 12 months. Key assumptions
in our liquidity analysis include the following:
-- Sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more.
-- Sources would remain positive, even if EBITDA were to
contract by 15%.
-- While te company has not yet set terms of the financial
maintenance covenants, we anticipate there will be sufficient
headroom. Given our operating forecast and debt reduction
expectation, we do not anticipate any covenant compliance issues
in the next 12 months.
Sources of liquidity include availability under the proposed
$15 million revolving credit facility. The credit facility
mandates the company to use 50% of excess cash flows for debt
reduction, which we think will lead to modestly lower leverage
in the near term.
Recovery analysis
Please see the recovery report on Fertitta Morton's Restaurants,
to be published as soon as possible on RatingsDirect after this
report.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. We expect credit measures to improve
modestly in the next several quarters, as the company derives
benefits from its cost-reduction program and uses excess cash
flows for debt reduction. We forecast same-store sales in the
1.0% to 1.5% range, which, combined with menu initiatives and
expense reduction, will result in margins in the high-17% area,
leverage of 5.5x, and FFO to debt of about 11% by year-end 2012.
We would take a negative rating action if same-store sales drop
to about negative 10% due to intensified competition, if
commodity costs increases by about 100 basis points above our
current expectations, or the company pursues a sizable
debt-financed acquisition or shareholder distribution, causing
leverage to rise above 6x on a sustained basis. We could
consider a positive rating action, if, in our assessment, the
company's business risk profile strengthens and can support
temporary swings in leverage to support growth initiatives.